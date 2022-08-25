Style Baazar signs on actor couple Dev - Rukmini as brand ambassadors

Retail chain Style Baazar has recently brought on board Tollywood actor couple ‘Dev Adhikari & Rukmini Maitra’ as their brand ambassadors for the upcoming year.

Commenting on the association, Shreyans Surana, CMD, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, said, “In the era of influencers and social media everyone wants to look their best. Keeping this and our audience in mind, we are presenting our latest Durga Puja collection of ethnic and western wear. We have chosen Dev and Rukmini as our brand ambassadors because of their connect with today’s youth.”

Siddhant Khemani, CMO, further elaborated & said “Dev and Rukmini are the perfect representation of this generation& what our brand stands for.They are the perfect fit for our audience and I am sure it’s going to be legendary journey ahead with them.”

Sharing their thoughts on the collaboration, Dev and Rukmini, said “Style and Authenticity are values that the brand Style Baazar has been built on and those we identify with the most! We are honored to be associated with one ofthe most iconic retail chains of East India and we are elated to be a part of the grand launch of their latest Durga Puja collection.”

