Star Sports unveils promo for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s ‘Greatest Rivalry’

The excitement surrounding ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is well and truly picking up steam. Capturing the mood of the nation, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament, unveils its campaign for the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ in Cricket as India locks horns with Pakistan in the tournament opener on October 23, starting at 1.30 p.m. LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

“The World Cup evokes a patriotic fervour that engages even non-cricket enthusiasts in following their country’s progress in the tournament. There is no contest bigger than India vs. Pakistan in a Cricket match, and it gets even bigger at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Our first promo illustrates the happiness and pain that India’s win or loss against Pakistan inflicts upon even the strongest of fans. As the Greatest Rivalry in Cricket sets to open the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, we hope to bind the nation in #BelieveinBlue and cheer together for Team India,” a Star Sports spokesperson said.

