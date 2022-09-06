Star Plus’ Anupama - A pop culture icon

In the last few weeks, Anupama’s ‘Aapko kya?’ rhetorical comeback to the way her ex-husband questions her whereabouts and life decisions has been raging like wildfire on social media, with over 120k reels on Insta alone, apart from countless other videos on YT, FB and Twitter that have used this dialogue. While the Delhi Police has often used her dialogues for making public awareness and service campaigns, Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Vidya Balan have proudly emulated her as well. Fan pages of big stars such as Shahid Kapoor are showing their love by putting together videos around her famous dialogues. TV stars such as Urfi Javed, Mahhi Vij, Charu Asopa, Simran Budharup, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt among others, have also joined the prevailing trend.

Research data issued by Ormax Media has clearly indicated that Anupama is the most loved character (Ormax Characters India Loves- Hindi) for the last 10 months in a row. Several of her monologues have been loved, appreciated and applauded by the audience. The one where she spoke about how she had always put her family first, even if it meant doing so at her own cost, and how that is poised for change became a trending topic on social media for days, earlier this year. ‘Ab mera har kadam khud ke liye uthega’ became the line that crores of women clapped for, swore by and decided to implement in their own lives, making people value their presence.

The evolved treatment of the romance between Anupama and Anuj, who are a couple in their 40s has resonated with the audience, to such an extent that #Maan which is the hashtag of the adored couple has nearly 700k Insta posts.

If we were to look at BARC data, the TV show has retained its number one spot for 94 weeks and counting! At the cusp of approaching a 115-week run on TV, one can only imagine Anupama’s popularity tearing through the sky in the foreseeable future, with the audience experiencing her journey as their own.

