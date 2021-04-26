Star Cement ropes in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador

Star Cement ropes in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as its Brand-Ambassador. A Television commercial is airing on major channels whereby Akshay Kumar can be seen as a pilot who tries to land his helicopter after it develops some snag while flying. Much to the surprise of the co-pilot Akshay confidently lands on the roof of a house made with Star Cement. The commercial conveys the message that the roof made with Star Cement has taken minimum time for solid setting which is quick & strong setting. The product feature then blends with the Brand promise of “Hai Tayyar Hum” for all challenges. The Khiladi & Macho image of Akshay Kumar indeed complements the TVC script pretty well.

Commenting on this big development, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, CEO, Star Cement said, “Star Cement is now entering into a different phase of growth and a new chapter of its brand journey. One of Nation's Greatest Icons Akshay Kumar truly reflects our firm commitment, determination and preparedness for all the challenges that may come our way. We are truly proud & honoured to have Akshay Kumar on board as the Brand Ambassador & we believe that this association will turn out to be beneficial for the brand".

The Campaign TVC master is 45 Seconds and there are edits of 30 & 20 Seconds in Hindi, Assamese and Bengali languages and is supported by billboards across North East, West Bengal and Bihar in addition to Digital, Social Media and FM Radio.

Expressing joy over association with Brand Star Cement, Akshay Kumar said, “I am delighted to be associated with Star Cement. I support their goal of being the fastest growing & most competitive cement brand in Eastern India. I quite liked the brand’s campaign line ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ which is simple yet denotes a strong message…readiness to meet all challenges. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting the campaign. Playing a pilot was a lot of fun and it has turned out so well in the TVC. I look forward to a long and fulfilling association with the brand.”

