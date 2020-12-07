Society Tea launches its instant One Minute Tea campaign

The film delightfully conveys the message of relishing a piping hot cup of tea with its One Minute Tea range while refreshing our ‘Chaiwalla at the train station’ memory

Society Tea brews in a delightful film celebrating the iconic ‘Chai Chai’ phraseology employed by the ubiquitous chaiwallas at the station. The film conveys the message of relishing a piping hot cup of refreshing special chai instantly with its aromatic One Minute Tea range.

Tea is so weaved into the fabric of our everyday life that sometimes all it takes is a little nudge to rekindle some of the associations with tea. One such memorable association is the Chaiwalla at the train station. Every station that the train used to stop wasn’t just a break from the journey, it was also a much anticipated tea break one would look forward to. As soon as the train halted at the station, one couldn’t miss the nasal twang laden, strangely rhapsodic, sing-song sales pitch of the chaiwalla for his refreshing cup of the special chai...his annoyingly rhythmic tone invitingly piercing the air. And in this short interlude of the journey, just about anyone was able to enjoy his special chai.

Inspired by that little hiatus, the film beautifully conveys a message that now anyone can enjoy a special cup of flavoured tea - a mix of aromatic Indian spices - be it the quintessential ‘Masala’, the ‘Desi Elaichi’, the 'Adrakwali Chai' or the refreshing ‘Lemongrass tea’, anywhere, anytime in just under a minute with Society Tea’s One Minute Instant Tea!

Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea said, “Tea to Indians is not just a beverage, it is a habit embedded into life. Most of us want to have our special chai in a moment’s notice but usually that’s not possible. One Minute Tea is an outcome of this need for a special cup of chai that anyone can make. And what better way to convey this than juxtapose the very memorable call for chai at train and bus stations against people of all ages.”

Society Tea’s One Minute Instant Tea is available in a variety of aromatic range, comprising of four variants, Lemongrass Tea, Ginger Lemongrass Tea, Masala Tea, and Elaichi Tea.

In order to manufacture high quality Tea and Dairy products, Society Tea has set up a plant in Vadodara (Gujarat). It is one of India’s most advanced and completely automated milk and soluble tea processing units which manufactures products under strict hygienic standards, to meet the high levels of quality and excellence.