Social media has become a reach-based platform selling stories: Shubhranshu Singh
Singh, Vice President - Marketing -Domestic & IB at Tata Motors, speaks about the company’s latest campaign and their marketing strategy
Tata Motors recently released their latest campaign for Tata Motors trucks, ‘Desh Ke Trucks’. Using humour as the main element, the films talk about the various technologies that the vehicle company is bringing out. Four of the five films launched under the campaign has characters from popular web series Panchayat.
Talking about the insights behind using the characters of the series, Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President - Marketing -Domestic & IB at Tata Motors, said, “The Panchayat jodi was loved by the audience when they launched a similar campaign in September 2022, and so we are banking on the same characters to woo the audience this time too.”
When asked about the importance of the digital medium for creating a buzz for the brand, Singh mentioned, “You’ll be surprised to know how many people have time for internet-mediated content vs TV advertising. Overwhelming proportion of people are mobile-first, seeing all the content through different channels. Across the country, you’ll see a host of apps for regional and local consumption as well as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram. The reality is changing very fast.”
Talking specifically about influencer marketing, Singh shared, “When it comes to influencer marketing, we do it in parts. Part of it is done through corporate communication. We are choosing micro and nano influencers. We found that the micro and nano influencers have much more engagement with their followers. We have tied up with an agency. The budget is in low thousands average bases. It is quite affordable compared to any other form of advertising.”
While influencer and advertising-led content is something that every company does, some brands these days are also investing on content surrounding the brand. Speaking on the same, Singh said, “Yes, we are open to that idea. But is there anything that we are going to inaugurate tomorrow, no.”
“From a media point of view, there is no doubt that this cable-cutting thing is an endemic and everything is shifting to digital. But in online, not everything is fetching the same returns. Creating content requires heavy investments, but returns are less.”
When it comes to reaching out to consumers, WhatsApp also has become an effective way to reach consumers. Talking about it, Singh shared, “It is quite fascinating to see what many brands are doing using WhatsApp. There is no doubt that communication is happening through platforms like WhatsApp. Social media has become a reach-based platform selling stories and there is a lot of engagement happening on platforms like WhatsApp. We are there on WhatsApp, as our consumers use it.”
“But I think it is less about content and more about transaction. They aren’t creating any content on WhatsApp. We are in touch with Meta to create a business application. There is also a possibility of business chatbot. The problem with channel building is that putting the pipe is easy but being consistent to put content is tough.”
Speaking about their plans to make the most of the digital channels, Singh said, “We are going to go ahead with the second set of campaign from February on digital. Also our lead generation has shifted to digital. In the last one year, we have started doing programmatic advertising, both search-originated as well as on social platforms to campaign pages. We are also working with affiliation aggregators. I am happy to report that we are at double digits in terms of contribution of digital sales to overall sales.”
The ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign has been conceptualised and executed by the in-house team of the company along with creative agency Black or White Brand Communication Pvt. Ltd. the teams also spoke about why Panchayat characters were taken in the campaigns, they said, “What we learnt from the first set of campaign, is that humour is really working and we wanted to take this technology communication through them.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tiffany x Nike: 10 fast facts about the collab
It's not the first time either of the two brands teamed up for some uber-luxurious associations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 5:09 PM | 2 min read
The iconic Tiffany & Co., the American luxury jewellery brand from Manhattan, is the furthest from street fashion. Yet, the company's association with streetwear apparel brand Nike is the collab we weren't expecting in 2023. Netizens were perplexed when images of Nike Air Force 1s started cropping up on the internet with its Swoosh in the trademark Tiffany blue colour.
To everyone's surprise, the ritzy Tiffany and the uber-cool Nike are indeed teaming up. "Tiffany & Co. and Nike are collaborating on a limited-edition release of Air Force 1s. Learn about these iconic shoes and new accessories, coming soon," read the jewellery brand's website.
If you are confused about a collaboration like the entire internet, here's a primer for you.
1. The brands will be coming together for a black suede top shoe with the Nike Swoosh in Tiffany & Co.'s turquoise shade. The collab is titled "A Legendary Pair," hinting both at the brands and the shoes.
View this post on Instagram
2. Named Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’, the title is a reference to the jewellery brand's 1837 collection.
3. The pair of shoes comes with accessories such as a shoe brush, shoe horn, laces and also a whistle.
When they said “just do it,” we listened. Discover more: https://t.co/8FKzDD0r8Z #NikexTiffany #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/wTAzAFOJqe— Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) January 31, 2023
4. The collab could be a part of Tiffany's endeavour to appeal to the younger generation and borrow a part of Nike's street cred in doing so.
5. The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ will sell for a price of $ 400 and is a limited edition pair.
6. The accessories could cost anywhere between $250 and $475.
7. LVMH, the French company that owns Tiffany, has collaborated with the streetwear brand Supreme before. The collection included necklaces, bracelets, earrings, keyring, a knife and a Supreme t-shirt with the logo in Tiffany blue.
8. Nike too has teamed up with uber-luxurious labels like Louis Vuitton and Dior for its Air Force 1s and Jordans.
9. The pair of shoes will be available for retail on March 7.
10. The collab hasn't been well received for the most part. Netizens have trolled what they think is a deliberate pairing between two mismatched brands.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
adidas teams up with Indian Women's Football captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi
The football player will work closely with the brand to promote the sport in India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
adidas who has a history of supporting women athletes has recently announced partnership with Loitongbam Ashalata Devi who is the Captain of Senior Indian Women's Football Team. She will work closely with adidas to engage and inspire the youth and to take the game to the next level.
Loitongbam Ashalata Devi is an Indian professional football player currently who is the captain of both the Indian National Team and the Indian Women’s League side Gokulam Kerala. Devi has been a part of the team that won the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship four times in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019.
Sharing his views, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas said, "We are elated to welcome Ashalata into the adidas family. She is paving the path for women in football, and we believe that her winning attitude and passion will inspire the youth and unlock the true potential of Indian football.”
Captain of Senior Indian Women's Football Team Loitongbam Ashalata Devi said, “I am so excited to join the adidas family. Growing up, I would always dream of associating with an iconic brand like adidas and now that it has happened, I feel truly grateful. I have strived hard to reach where I am today, but this is just the beginning, I want India to become a powerhouse in football worldwide, and I am sure this association will play a pivotal role and inspire and enable me to actualize that dream”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ranbir Kapoor becomes Myntra’s brand ambassador
Ranbir will be seen in Myntra’s latest brand campaign, along with Kiara Advani
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:26 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has announced the appointment of actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Ranbir will be seen focusing on men’s fashion wear, in Myntra’s upcoming brand campaign slated to go live shortly. The brand’s existing ambassador and fashion icon, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category.
“Ranbir will be seen as part of Myntra’s upcoming brand campaign 'Be Extraordinary Everyday’, which is aimed towards positioning Myntra as the destination that enables people to elevate their everyday fashion and style with access to the best of branded fashion. Myntra’s association with Ranbir will help the brand tap into his popularity and national appeal. His personal style and admirable persona, is set to build and deepen consumers’ salience with Myntra, driving conversations across metro and non-metro audiences as well as help elevate the fashion choices of his expansive fan base,” the company said.
Ranbir Kapoor joins an ensemble of superstars which includes Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Deverakonda in representing Myntra, further strengthening the platform's connect with the nation's cinema landscape, positioning Myntra as the go-to destination for the latest on-trend looks and fashion.
Kiara Advani has been the brand’s ambassador since 2020, enabling Myntra to penetrate in the diverse demographics of the nation owing to her immense fanbase. The remarkable string of successes for films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and the latest release, Govinda Naam Mera, have further elevated her popularity, in addition to establishing her amongst the most influential fashion icons of the nation and an inspiration for fashion-conscious people.
As part of this campaign, Myntra will also engage with top influencers from across India, to create exciting and relevant content to connect with consumers including in non-metros.
Speaking on the announcement of the brand ambassadors and the initiation of the brand campaign, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Ranbir embodies the spirit of Myntra as a creative force shaping the world of fashion today. He is a true original, who has been a part of some of our previous brand films, and now we are thrilled to continue our collaboration officially by welcoming him as the new face of Myntra. He is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and we are looking forward to reaching out to his fan base across the country.”
Speaking of the association, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Fashion continues to play a huge influence in my life. For those who know me the best, I am more of a classic and everyday ensemble kind of a man. I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with Myntra. Our collaboration will enable the best of everyday fashion for my fans through the best of branded fashion made easily accessible by Myntra. Super excited for this one.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e-Commerce growth gravitating towards India’s tier cities
Guest Column: Shankar Shinde, Chief Commerce Officer, VMLY&R India, analyses the factors that will be key in the expansion of the country’s e-Commerce business
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 8:49 AM | 6 min read
The pandemic changed the way we Indians shop, with research showing more than half i.e. 53% of the consumers from non-metros now prefer online shopping, and 80% of Indian consumers prefer to shop from their smartphones. This shift means that the first time a consumer discovers or interacts with a brand it is almost certainly online.
India’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce market is expected to reach $100 billion-plus by 2025, a 32-times growth over 2023.
The focus will shift from Tier 1 cities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with online shopping going deeper – it still has a lot of juice left. eCommerce growth is primarily going to be led by shoppers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This will be with continued online migration of key categories, including fashion and grocery.
Vernacular Voice searches, Social Commerce, Direct-to-Consumer brands, Conversational Commerce and Digital payments will play a pivotal role in e-Commerce growth.
Voice will be stronger in vernacular
To facilitate growth beyond metros, many e-commerce companies have enabled voice-based shopping, providing language options to make ‘Bharat’ shop online with as much ease as their metro and urban counterparts.
Video content, voice search, and localization will take precedence in 2023 and beyond. Localization through the use of vernacular and visual content will be the key to winning over customers in Bharat, beyond the metro. The adoption of languages will be beyond English and Hindi to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi.
1. Social Commerce
Social media users in India are expected to grow to around 448 million in 2023. A direct beneficiary of this rapid rise of social media users of course is social commerce. Social commerce or buy-sell via social media has been steadily gaining popularity in India.
• Building a brand around communities: Social commerce is not like any other sales where buy-sell is more transactional. Social commerce is developed around building a community – a dedicated base of followers or ‘fans’ who admire the brand, comment and talk about it, and even share and promote them. Because social commerce mostly uses influence marketing, a strong base of the community is built around a brand within a span of time.
• Authentic feedback: Because the products are present on social media and there is a community connect, the feedback system is strong and usually authentic. Social commerce also leads to a much more engaged shopping.
• Growing along: Artificial Intelligence-driven sales are here to stay. As social commerce grows, industries that are directly linked with it including logistics, warehousing, and other sales channels of storage and delivery too will continue to grow.
2. D2C
The Indian D2C industry continues to grow, buoyed by rising awareness and consumers’ willingness to experiment. Projected to grow by 21 per cent, the D2C industry size in 2023 is all set to cross the $66 billion mark.
• Bharat - A focus is on fashion brands: According to reports that looked at sales over the 2022 Diwali season in India, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are the main driving forces behind these purchases, accounting for 64 per cent of all consumers who made transactions. During this phase, almost 125 million customers placed orders across platforms, helped by Tier 2 cities, and growth was driven by fashion in these markets. One of every five orders placed here was for ethnic wear like a Kurti or saree. Meesho’s recent sales saw nearly 60 percent of sales coming from Tier IV cities. Demand from ‘Bharat’ will only rise and D2C brands will play an important role in fulfilling this demand
• Marketplaces - Attract International Brands: The beauty and personal care sector saw a declining trend in 2022, with the market contracting by almost 11 percent year over year as a result of lower expenditure after the pandemic. However, online stores like Nykaa attracted at least 30 foreign brands to India, which currently accounts for 15-20 percent of its total income. At least 60 percent of sales were recorded from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the beauty and personal care market
• In 2023, the BPC segment is expected to grow to $27 billion, D2C brands can plan ahead and benefit from this surge
• Bargaining Tools – Increase Engagement and Conversion: Shoppers love to bargain. Earlier, it was possible only when selling offline, but with the latest tools, you can let your shoppers bargain online too! Kari by Kriti uses this selling technique efficiently. Brands are also adopting gamification tools to increase engagement and sales. Tools like a discount spin wheel can be used to surprise users with an instant discount and further improve sales
3. Conversational Commerce
Conversational commerce is about using messaging apps and platforms to connect with customers and promote products and services. It’s big on convenience because it’s about reaching shoppers on their favored communication platforms, this will be via:
• Live chat: Live Chat Service allows brands to reach and help customers while they browse the retailer’s website. By using live chat apps, customer support agents will assist multiple customers simultaneously, offering highly personalized advice and support
• Messaging apps: Instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger are a kind of live chat, except they don’t have to take place on your website. By allowing users to share rich content formats like videos and gifs, they make for more natural, engaging conversations
• Chatbots: A piece of software used to answer consumers’ questions via text-based messages, typically through on-site chat portals. Capable of handling multiple consumers at once, 24/7
• Voice assistants: Tools like Alexa and Google Assistant will be leveraged to provide consumers with immediate answers or direct them to your website
Whatever platform you use, the benefits to customers are clear. After all, wouldn’t you rather wait a few minutes for a reply on WhatsApp than spend 10 minutes listening to hold music?
4. Digital Wallets
• Rise in adoption of QR codes: QR code payment users are expected to grow beyond 2.2 billion in the next two-three years. Cash was leading in-store payment up until 2021, at around 38 percent of value, digital wallets were at 25 percent, and credit/debit cards were at 18 percent. This equation will change with the mass adoption of QR codes at the point of sales
• Buy now pay later: The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) financing option has been a win-win at both ends. Buyers can purchase expensive items without breaking the bank while brands can count on higher conversions by asking for lower initial payments. As per the industry report, the growth of BNPL payments is expected at a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-28.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
It's fabulous to see Reebok go global: Joe Foster
Foster, the Co-Founder of Reebok, looks back at the footwear brand's long and eventful journey
By Anjana Naskar | Feb 6, 2023 8:30 AM | 4 min read
Joseph William Foster (Joe Foster), the Co-Founder of Reebok, recounted the remarkable journey of the legacy shoe brand in his book – Shoemaker. During his first visit to India, Foster takes us through Reebok’s journey, the challenges he faced while setting up the shoe brand, and the inspiration that led him to write a book on it.
What inspired you to write a book about your journey?
I stepped back from Reebok a long time ago. We didn’t have computers or smartphones in those days. Everywhere I went, we used to read and write letters, as we didn’t have emails back then. So when I stepped back from Reebok, I decided that I’ll visit the beautiful island of Ten Reef, as I wanted to lay back and enjoy life. But then of course, all this new technology came in, we got computers, smartphones, Google and Wikipedia, and they were telling me how Reebok was started, but that was little truth to it. There was also a photograph of Joe Foster, Founder of Reebok, floating on the internet, which was not me. So all that misinformation prompted me to write my story. We had to tell our story otherwise, there would be a lot of stories of Reebok’s inception.
You faced a lot of hardships in the initial stages of Reebok before it became a global brand. What was your mindset, and how did you keep yourself optimistic when things were not so good?
When you have a business, you want it to do well, so you see what the opportunities are. Could we ever become a number one brand? Well, you don't believe it at the time because you're still taking those first steps. But I think the beautiful thing about Reebok and about the sports footwear business is that it is very visible, and you mix with people, athletes, and personalities. Hence, it's an exciting business to be in. So, the excitement led us to take those next steps and we got lucky. Of course, we got lucky. You work hard, but you need a bit of luck as well.
In your struggling days, you and your brother had to live in your shoe factory, we’ve also read that the machines were placed on the edge of the stairs as the floors were not strong enough to hold the weight of the machine…
Well, when you are young, what can go wrong? You're just young and could do anything, we were totally unflappable. That was it, we knew we could it. I sometimes look back and ask myself that question.
Tell us about Reebok’s journey in India. How important was India in Reebok’s global journey?
I think Reebok has been quite a large brand in India for some time. Regrettably, this is my first time here; I should have been here earlier, but we’ve made it at last. It is fabulous to actually see the brand go global. I would've been in India much earlier, but sometimes politically things don't work that way, you have to have partnerships in order to set up. The brand came to India when, I think, I was still running the business. We got the brand global because having brought it to the American market, it really gives you the opportunity to go to other places. So, that was the springboard, to have the brand go global and India was part of that.
Also, it feels incredible to come and talk to people who remember that breakthrough. We remember when Reebok first came in and how big it was, and we think it's still very big in India and will get even bigger. Earlier today, we met with the new licensee for India, and we are going to see the team, so, this is going to get exciting. I am excited to visit Bangalore to see them. I think it's good that the brand is now owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; this is providing the brand with the opportunity for Reebok to come back and grow.
We see a rise in entrepreneurship and a lot of start-ups are coming up in India, but the journey is never easy. What's your message to those aspirational entrepreneurs and those who are not yet into entrepreneurship but are thinking of taking that leap of faith?
To anyone who wants to become an entrepreneur, I would say just keep your optimism alive, and keep trying. Don't worry about failure. Failure is just that challenge you may need to keep yourself going. We did it, we went from running to aerobics. We saw that wide space that is different, and if you keep working hard enough, and you keep looking around, you keep that optimism, you will find your space. But you have to keep looking for it.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Former Spencer's Retail CEO & MD Devendra Chawla joins GreenCell Mobility as CEO
Chawla has over 26 years of experience, holding various leadership positions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 5, 2023 5:56 PM | 1 min read
Devendra Chawla, former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Spencer’s Retail has joined Eversource Capital-promoted shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility as its new CEO. He will report to the company's board.
Chawla had joined the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group in 2019 for a three-year term; he recently stepped down from his role. Prior to joining Spencer’s Retail, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Walmart India.
Eversource Capital Vice Chairman - Everstone Group and CEO Dhanpal Jhaveri said Chawla's experience of successfully leading many customer-centric businesses will help GreenCell grow into India's leading green surface transport company.
Chawla has over 26 years of experience, holding various leadership positions, including CEO of Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) and Group President - Food, FMCG, Future Group. He had also served as the CEO - Food and Business Head for private brands (Future Group). He also had stints with Coca-Cola and Asian Paints.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amazon eCom biz in India will turn profitable: CEO Andy Jassy
The company has posted 8.5% revenue growth for last quarter of 2022, beating expectations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 11:49 AM | 1 min read
Amazon's eCommerce investments in India will in time become large and profitable for the company, CEO Andy Jassy said during the company's earnings call, as per media reports.
Amazon has posted 8.5% revenue growth for last quarter of 2022, beating expectations.
Jassy further said that the company was looking at ways to further cut and streamline costs.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube