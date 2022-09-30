SMART Bazaar has a message of inclusivity for Pujo season

The campaign titled #TheSecondQuestion asks viewers to take the right step and be large-hearted in the festive season

SMART Bazaar launched a new campaign, #TheSecondQuestion this Pujo, which weaves a message of inclusivity into the festive celebrations.

The film tells the story of an idol maker who is seeped into the trade for ages. It shows the dilemma that plagued him as he created idols year on year and finally addressed the problem personally. Change is inspired at an individual level, and a small step in the right direction can impact someone's life. The film brings to life this message, telling us to open our hearts to this Pujo.

“Festivals are about bringing people together. They offer a chance to break barriers and build bridges. They are about inclusivity. Our film shares that very message in a heart-warming yet thought-provoking manner “ states Lalatendu Panda - Chief Marketing Officer, Reliance Retail

