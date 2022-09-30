SMART Bazaar has a message of inclusivity for Pujo season

The campaign titled #TheSecondQuestion asks viewers to take the right step and be large-hearted in the festive season

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 30, 2022 11:48 AM  | 1 min read
SMART Bazaar

SMART Bazaar launched a new campaign, #TheSecondQuestion this Pujo, which weaves a message of inclusivity into the festive celebrations. 

The film tells the story of an idol maker who is seeped into the trade for ages. It shows the dilemma that plagued him as he created idols year on year and finally addressed the problem personally. Change is inspired at an individual level, and a small step in the right direction can impact someone's life. The film brings to life this message, telling us to open our hearts to this Pujo. 

“Festivals are about bringing people together. They offer a chance to break barriers and build bridges. They are about inclusivity. Our film shares that very message in a heart-warming yet thought-provoking manner “ states Lalatendu Panda - Chief Marketing Officer, Reliance Retail

 

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Durga puja SMART Bazaar Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Panasonic

Dentsu Creative India flags off new campaign for Panasonic washing machines
3 hours ago

Taboola Roundtable

Cut through the noise to get the marketing message across: Decode from industry leaders
6 hours ago

Snehil

‘We’re confident that the Indian housing market is entering a bull phase’
6 hours ago