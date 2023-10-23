Our biggest yardstick is if we have done better than last year: Swiggy

In an increasingly immersive, not to say intrusive, mediascape, in which innumerable advertisers jostle for consumers’ limited attention, brands face immense pressure to distinguish themselves from the competition. And when tentpole events like the ICC World Cup are taking place in India, and coinciding with the country’s festive season, the temptation to stand out from the crowd by using gimmicks is large, but then so is the potential for things to go wrong.

Make My Trip’s misadventure during the India-Pakistan match may be the most recent example, but it won’t be the last during this festive cricket season. An advertising industry veteran who preferred to remain anonymous pointed out that most high-profile events see their fair share of gaffes, but at an increasingly polarized time (national elections are around the corner, after all) when two of the country’s biggest passions are conflated into one big top spectacle, advertisers need to be especially wary.

They added that while smaller brands may try and use gimmicks to be seen and heard in a marketing cacophony, larger brands often can fall into the same trap, to unintended results.

Standing out from the crowd is important, but it's crucial to strike a balance. Gimmicks might grab attention, but authenticity and genuine connections with the audience are more likely to yield positive, long-lasting results.

“Gimmicks shouldn't become a staple of a brand as they can cause to lose credibility with consumers if overused and insincere. The point of them is to get audiences to take notes but they can be difficult to get right, especially if you aren't sensitive to the needs of the audience,” says Anuj Rathod, Associate Creative Director, Blink Digital, adding, “It's worth being creative, but the focus should be on meaningful engagement through a solid marketing strategy that delivers something useful to the audience rather than just being loud amid the noise.”

While there's no one-size-fits-all answer, industry insiders agree that a tasteful gimmick can work if it aligns with the brand's identity and values. Gimmicks that are personal, relevant, useful, memorable, and authentic stand to be more tasteful to the audience.

“Like spices in cooking, gimmicks can add that extra flavour to your brand. They can quickly become stale if they're used too often. So, is there a right way to gimmick? It depends. If you can use a gimmick in a way that is authentic, relevant, and creative, then it can be a great way to get your brand noticed. But if you're just using a gimmick for the sake of it, then it's best to avoid it. If you're considering using a marketing gimmick, take some time to think about how it will impact your brand in the long term,” says Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder, Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media.

So, is it worth the risk?

According to Kothari, “In general, it's always better to rely on the quality of your ads, creativity, and messaging as they are still the most important elements of any marketing campaign.”

Calling it a double-edged game (pun presumably intended), Soumabha Nandi, Chief Creative Officer, DViO Digital, notes, “At one end, you can't let go of an opportunity where traction is so much; on the other hand, you know you are part of a crowd. These moments are less about exclusivity and more about peer presence. As a brand, you want to belong to key moments like the festive period or the World Cup. However, one should have something to say as a brand to make the moment count; otherwise, you shall go unheard.”

By its very nature, a gimmick is transient and can often detract from the actual value of a product or service. And so, when a gimmick overshadows the product's core benefits, it runs the risk of misdirecting customers, potentially leading to disappointment or mistrust. Instead of banking on short-lived tactics, brands should prioritize genuine creativity, coherent messaging, and the inherent quality of their offerings.

“These elements foster trust and cultivate a loyal customer base that appreciates the brand's authenticity. In an era where consumers crave genuine connections and value transparency, it's more productive for brands to invest in long-term strategies that resonate with their audience rather than fleeting gimmicks,” says Nandi.

While resorting to gimmicks might momentarily capture the audience's attention, there are no lasting benefits if these tactics don't align with the brand's core promise. It's essential to differentiate between fleeting attention and meaningful engagement. Simply standing out isn't enough; the context in which a brand garners attention is paramount.

“In most cases, relying on the quality of the ads, creativity, and messaging tends to be a more sustainable and effective approach for building a stronger brand foundation. Genuine, meaningful connections that are built on trust and truthful messaging lead to establishing a deeper connection. Gimmicks, if used, should be thoughtfully implemented in a way that enhances the brand's identity and reputation,” says Rathod.

As Sourav Ray, CSO, Cheil India, concludes, “In today’s attention economy, being heard and seen is crucial to stay on top of the mind of consumers. That’s why many brands resort to gimmicks. These reap best results when done in an way that resonates with the consumer’s ideology, makes the communication relatable while staying within ethical limits.”