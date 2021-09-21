Shraddha Kapoor named first brand ambassador of Indya

Fashion house High Street Essentials’ modern Indian wear brand Indya, has signed Bollywood actor and style icon, Shraddha Kapoor as its first brand ambassador. The star will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its contemporary Indian wear in a variety of campaigns across media platforms.

Indya, an Omni channel fast fashion brand, was born out of a thought to re-look ethnic fashion and design by considering the lifestyle and changing needs and choices of the modern Indian woman who wants to update her traditional ethnic wear with elements that are current and in line with what’s happening from a global fashion point of view. Shraddha Kapoor with her experimental fashion choices and vivacious personality has been signed on to communicate this brand ethos.

Commenting on the announcement, Tanvi Malik and Shivani Poddar, Co-founders, Indya said- “Shraddha personifies the millennial Indian woman that our brand is centered on – independent, aware and rooted in her being yet modern in her outlook. She truly exemplifies the confidence and determination of the free spirited Indya woman. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions of more women who will emotionally and sartorially associate with our brand. We are confident that her voice will inspire them to be bold, experimental and comfortable in their fashion choices. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her as the face of Indya.”

On being the brand’s first ambassador, actor Shraddha Kapoor shares, “Indya has re-invented Indian fashion by beautifully capturing the essence of what the modern Indian woman is looking for today. I’m always on the lookout for stylish clothes that I can simply slip into and go, and so my personal style preferences completely resonate with the experimental and fuss-free essence of the brand. I am an Indya woman and am glad to be associated with them.”

The announcement comes with the launch of the brand’s first campaign and digital film with Shraddha - ‘That’s My Indya.’ Debunking common and unpopular opinions about Indian and traditional festive wear, the campaign sets the tone for the brand’s modern Indian design philosophy and positioning.

The digital film shows Shraddha Kapoor donning Indya’s Autumn Festive' 21 collection that is a stylistic melange of contemporary, fashion-forward, and playful designs. The film ‘That’s My Indya’ echoes the eclectic spirit of new-age woman aligned effortlessly with the brand’s ethos and design language of being bold yet traditional, experimental yet timeless, and effortless yet chic. The film will be followed by a campaign shoot shot by photographer Rohan Shreshtha.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)