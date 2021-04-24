Shraddha Kapoor in twin avatars highlights the versatility of gold in Melorra's new ad

The brand challenges the idea of gold jewellery being suited only for traditional celebrations

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 24, 2021 8:30 AM
melorra

Melorra, India’s fastest growing lightweight fine jewellery brand designing affordable jewellery for everyday wear, is redefining gold as bold. The brand’s recent campaign with actor Shraddha Kapoor talks about the contemporary woman and her choice to feel comfortable in her skin with gold jewellery that can be worn every day and paired with anything. The campaign has got tremendous positive traction from customers on digital platforms and has crossed 8 million views on YouTube in just a few days. 

The film shows Shraddha Kapoor in two avatars – a contemporary woman dazzling in trendy lightweight gold jewellery pieces all day, every day and a traditional version of her who laments about how gold can come out only on special occasions. The ad shows a willingness for accepting gold in an absolutely new form. 

Through the campaign, Melorra wants to dispel the idea around gold jewellery as heavy and suited only for traditional celebrations. The brand wants to drive home the message that gold can be worn every day and ‘why wait, when there’s Melorra’. 

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra, said, “Gold can be fun, bold, different, and can be worn every day. This is what we want to put out there with our recent campaign. Pieces by Melorra are innovative, easy to wear, modular, and size free. Despite so many modalities, the jewellery does not burn a hole in the pocket but rather starts from INR 2500! We want every woman to enjoy and revel in her gold and not just bring it out because there is an occasion. We want them to be as comfortable with gold as they are with their own personality.”

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Campaign Gold Melorra Shraddha kapoor brand film  Saroja Yeramilli Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Ajio

AJIO brings out the big 'players' in new cricket-themed TVC
3 hours ago

Vedicure

Vedicure Healthcare revamps brand identity with new logo and name
16 hours ago

Bombay Shaving Company

Bombay Shaving Company urges people to shave responsibly by switching to metal razors
1 day ago