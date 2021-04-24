Shraddha Kapoor in twin avatars highlights the versatility of gold in Melorra's new ad

Melorra, India’s fastest growing lightweight fine jewellery brand designing affordable jewellery for everyday wear, is redefining gold as bold. The brand’s recent campaign with actor Shraddha Kapoor talks about the contemporary woman and her choice to feel comfortable in her skin with gold jewellery that can be worn every day and paired with anything. The campaign has got tremendous positive traction from customers on digital platforms and has crossed 8 million views on YouTube in just a few days.

The film shows Shraddha Kapoor in two avatars – a contemporary woman dazzling in trendy lightweight gold jewellery pieces all day, every day and a traditional version of her who laments about how gold can come out only on special occasions. The ad shows a willingness for accepting gold in an absolutely new form.

Through the campaign, Melorra wants to dispel the idea around gold jewellery as heavy and suited only for traditional celebrations. The brand wants to drive home the message that gold can be worn every day and ‘why wait, when there’s Melorra’.

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra, said, “Gold can be fun, bold, different, and can be worn every day. This is what we want to put out there with our recent campaign. Pieces by Melorra are innovative, easy to wear, modular, and size free. Despite so many modalities, the jewellery does not burn a hole in the pocket but rather starts from INR 2500! We want every woman to enjoy and revel in her gold and not just bring it out because there is an occasion. We want them to be as comfortable with gold as they are with their own personality.”

