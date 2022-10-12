Record-breaking festive cricket season on TV sets up for a cracking T20 World Cup

We are days away from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the anticipation among TV advertisers is soaring amidst high voltage viewership in recent cricket events. The build-up to the megaevent with Team India playing the Asia Cup and the T20 series against Australia has witnessed record-breaking viewership on TV. While Asia Cup witnessed its biggest-ever edition on TV in terms of reach, the T20 series between India and Australia reportedly broke records for the highest-rated T20 match as well as series in the history of the format. One of the key factors behind this incredible surge is the anticipation among fans to watch probables from the Indian T20 World Cup squad as they battled against top-tier opponents.

Unmatched Scale, 5 mega weekends and 3/5 India matches on Sunday make T20 World Cup on TV the go-to platform for advertisers



As the T20 World Cup begins on 16th October – a week before Diwali, the opportunity for brands to leverage its enormous scale on TV in less than a month could be a game-changer. The tournament is spread over 5 mega-weekends with 3 out of 5 India matches scheduled for Sundays. The tournament will also see the return of the sport’s biggest fixture - India vs Pakistan on 23rd October, as the former look to avenge defeat from the previous World Cup against archrivals. Around the same time last year, the match between India and Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup delivered a staggering reach of 200 million on TV, with a peak concurrency of 116 million. The kind of scale that TV can deliver is unmatched considering both the reach as well as the timespan to amass such massive audiences. World Cups ignite a different level of passion among fans with India being a strong contender to win at the biggest stage of them all.



TV has been the largest aggregator of audiences for sports and the medium continues to dominate significantly. As per industry reports, 700 million viewers in India watch their sports on TV, with cricket being the frontrunner among various sports.



Brands across key categories onboard T20 World Cup on TV



As per industry sources, brands across categories such as FMCG, Auto, E-commerce, Fintech and consumer durables have signed up for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on television and will be looking at the megaevent to launch their respective festive campaigns. Broadcaster Disney Star has sold 80% of its ad inventory for the tournament. Come 16th October, India will reunite for the biggest event of the year and brands are just as excited to leverage the big screen as the fans are.

