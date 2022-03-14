RCB showcases diversity in its business portfolio, announces news launches at ‘RCB UNBOX’

The new launches with creative innovations, ahead of the upcoming Tata IPL 2022, is expected to take fan engagement beyond cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced a slew of new launches across its business verticals at RCB Bar & Café, on the occasion of ‘RCB UNBOX’ – a mega event organized for the fans on Saturday, March 12th, 2022. Ahead of the upcoming Tata IPL 2022, RCB showcased diversity in its business portfolio with creative innovations that take fan engagement beyond Cricket.

True to its bold & progressive brand purpose, RCB unveiled the ‘2022 Season Team Kit’ and ‘Athleisure Collection.’ With this RCB gets into the second year of partnership with PUMA. The design inspiration for the Athleisure Collections is inspired from Cosmic Space, bringing forth the energy of galaxies, mirroring the relentless energy of RCB team. The latest RCB team kit represents RCB’s passion and fervor for the sport. This year the iconic red is reinvented with a seamless fusion of deep blue, creating the foundation for a dynamic and contemporary new livery makeover. At the intersection of the tones lies a stylized lion, slivered, and subtly layered, symbolizing the team’s inner resolve of being bold. Metallic gold accents bring alive a feel of lustre and vibrancy.

RCB is a lifestyle brand that has always believed in the importance of fitness even on the field of play. RCB announced ‘Hustle by RCB’, a subscription-based live and on demand fitness solution product, centered around the 3 core pillars of technology, community building and gamification. Hustle is a consumer-first product that offers live group workouts, personal training, DIY workout programs, AI based and personalized diet plans by expert nutritionists for a holistic fitness and wellness journey. Hustle by RCB has RCB players as fitness trainers, certified fitness trainers and celebrity fitness trainers. Pre-registrations for the product are now open.

Speaking about the new launches, Rajesh Menon, Vice-President & Head, RCB, said, “Our performance ambition is to be the best performing, most trusted and respected T20 franchise. Our endeavor is to make RCB a truly global lifestyle brand. This expansion in our business portfolio is the right step in the futuristic vision with the launch of Hustle by RCB a live & on demand online fitness product, NFT, plant-based meat and the team kit, athleisure and many more. We are very excited to unfold the future of RCB brand world.”

In line with its long-standing philosophy of green initiatives, RCB announced the launch of plant-based meat with ‘RCB Uncut’. The brand stands for all right causes concerning the environment and keeping it green with individual sustainable efforts, this venture contributes to the same philosophy.

Adding more variety to serve for at-home occasions RCB launches an exclusive range of mocktail premixes ‘Dash of RCB’. Both these products are part of RCB Bar & Café menu and soon will be available in retails.

RCB steps into a Bold new world of metaverse. RCB is collaborating with a partner to develop digital first civilization centered around cricket. You can be one of the early settlers by owing an RCB NFT soon.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)