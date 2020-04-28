Rajnish Ahuja & Bhupendra Chaubey to be on e4m webinar eNewsNext today

The panelists will share insights on how newsroom dynamics has changed during COVID-19

With the COVID-19 lockdown and the pandemic leading to a massive surge in TV news viewership, exchange4media is set to host its next webinar on ‘How newsroom dynamics is changing during COVID-19’ on April 28 from 4pm to 5pm.

The e4m webinar eNewsNext 2020 will see Rajnish Ahuja, Senior Vice President, News & Programming, ABP News, and Bhupendra Chaubey, former Executive Editor of CNN News18, speaking to Tasmayee Roy, Principal Correspondent, exchange4media.

Ahuja and Devgan will be sharing their valuable insights on topics like how different has the newsroom been when compared to pre-COVID times and how has TV been coping with the staggered workforce and Work From Home pattern of work.

They will also be talking about the changes in consumption pattern that news channels have been noticing.

The other points of discussion will include infotainment on TV news during this time of lockdown and if it will continue even post the crisis.

The duo will also share insights on TV seeing unprecedented viewership, thanks to all the data backed content News Channels are putting up and how they you can keep the growth consistent?