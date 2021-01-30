Rajkummar Rao & Manoj Bajpayee star in Housing.com's quirky multi-film campaign

Online real estate portal Housing.com has launched its new TV and digital advertising campaign 'Yahaan Search Khatam Karo', starring Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao.

To be promoted across TV and digital media, the campaign will run for the next 15 months and it will involve a total expense of nearly Rs. 40 crores across varied platforms.

The first two ads featuring Bajpayee and Rao, as a home-owner and a home-buyer respectively, will target the television audience during the upcoming India-England Test Series and the well-known talk show - The Kapil Sharma Show, as well as other leading entertainment programs like Big Boss and Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma. The Elara Technologies-owned portal will tap digital platforms frequented by millennials, to launch the remaining two ads targeting the renting and property-related services segments.

Amplifying Housing.com's positioning as a full-stack digital real estate platform, serving all home buying, selling and renting needs, and all related requirements, the campaign is likely to reach out to over 10 crore customers across various media.

Conceived by advertising company Lowe Lintas, the campaign films aim to showcase the brand as a single-stop-solution for all housing needs - buying, selling, renting and moving in, and other property related services. A humorous take on common problems faced by buyers, sellers, renters and home-owners, the ad series also highlights how tech-driven platforms like Housing.com have changed the game for the housing industry in India.

Talking about the campaign, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com said: “Finding solutions to one’s housing-related requirements are never easy. The choice of which home to buy or rent or to find a buyer or tenant for one's home involves much due diligence and hard work. This is where technology steps in. The adoption of technology in real estate, especially with the challenges posed by the pandemic, has made the process much simpler and has also ensured that the hassles consumers face are considerably reduced. As a digital real estate company, Housing.com, with its wide range of technology-enabled services helps buyers, sellers, renters and property owners find end-to-end solutions and provides assistance at every step of their transactional journey. Our new multi-film campaign is a reflection of this commitment that Housing.com makes to its customers.”

Directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu fame, the four-part ad campaign is built around the common hardships buyers and renters have to face in order to find a perfect home and conversely, sellers and home-owners have to face in order to find the right buyer or tenant. The campaign also features the various things renters have to take care of while shifting homes.

Commenting on the campaign, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said: "Buying, selling, renting or moving in to a house can be a trial by fire, especially in India where we often take the hassles involved in the process as an integral part of the home purchase process. Our new idea for Housing.com questions that behaviour, and motivates them to switch to a hassle-free experience.”

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Snehil Gautam, Head of Growth & Marketing, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com said, “Our new campaign captures the essence of our brand in its capacity as a problem-solver for buyers, sellers and renters. Through its humorous take, the new ad campaign highlights the seriousness of issues property seekers and owners regularly face. These ad films would not only force viewers to identify themselves with the protagonists but also make them realize that home-buying and such business need not be as complicated as we perceive them to be. Housing.com is the fastest growing real estate platform in India and this campaign, we believe, will propel us to the next level of audience growth.”

While showcasing the fact that housing-related matters do require the application of a great deal of diligence and hard work, the campaign stresses on the point how Housing.com, rated among the top digital real estate platforms in India, is the go-to platform to ensure that all the hard work and troubles have a rewarding end.

As a pre-launch to the campaign, Bajpayee and Rao earlier this week used their personal Twitter and Instagram handles to seek advice from their followers on home buying and selling. Bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) in his post sought assistance from his followers to sell his Bandra home while Rao (@RajkummarRao) asked for tips from his followers on home buying in a new city. What followed was fun-filled conversations among their followers, few brands and some of the celebrities. This was also widely covered by many media houses, trying to guess the reason for such posts from the two celebrities. Similarly, Rishabh Pant and Virender Sehwag indulged in a fun conversation around home search. This curious fun home buying and selling journey ended with the launch of Housing.com's new campaign, "Yahan Search Khatam Karo".

