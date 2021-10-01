PV Sindhu and PNB MetLife say 'dream big' to consumers in new ad campaign

Continuing ahead with its brand promise of Milkar Life Aage Badhaein, which aims at fulfilling customer needs at different stages of life, PNB MetLife has collaborated with its agency partner L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to launch its latest integrated ad campaign titled ‘Karo Bade Sapno Ki Tayyari’.

The campaign features PNB Metlife’s celebrated brand ambassador PV Sindhu advocating people to focus on their big dreams and aspirations and positions PNB MetLife as the enabler to take bold decisions by offering them products and services that guarantee the financial security of their loved ones while also securing their own life goals.

The integrated campaign comprises a series of three films that focus on three distinct offerings from PNB Metlife – Savings, Education & Retirement plans. Each of these films urges viewers to build on their dreams and make them bolder and bigger, knowing that PNB Metlife will help partner them in delivering these bigger aspirations.

Emphasising on the brand idea and thought process behind the new campaign, Charles Victor, Executive Director, L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi commented: “If ever there was a time to live big and not postpone the things we want to do, it’s in today’s VUCA world. And consumers today are looking for financial partners that not only enable them to achieve their personal goals but also allow them to take bolder decisions. PNB MetLife decided to answer that need, urging consumers to dream bigger and work towards those dreams today. On the execution, this campaign is a continuation of a series of films we’ve been doing for a couple of years now that are a humorous respite in an otherwise serious category.”

In the ad film on education goals, a mother and daughter are seen engaging in a funny dialogue over her future education goals. While the daughter is happy discussing her routine with her friend in a language of her choice, her mother interjects by repeating the same statements in English. The mother tells the daughter she is preparing her for future education prospects…in an international college.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)