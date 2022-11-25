Puma’s quirky campaign creates big buzz around its Black Friday Sale

The brand roped in doppelgangers of their key brand ambassadors, staged fictitious pop-ups with tampered branding outside select original stores, and even gave native website a cyber-hacked appearance

Sports Brand Puma India launched its Black Friday Sale campaign this week in a quirky way. The brand roped in doppelgangers of their key brand ambassadors, staged fictitious pop-ups with tampered branding outside select original stores, and even gave native website PUMA.com a cyber-hacked appearance. This move was a part of the campaign to showcase that while everything can be spoofed, the offers for this Black Friday are as real as they get.

In an experiential campaign to intrigue consumers, PUMA stationed doppelgangers of Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Chhetri and Yuvraj Singh at select stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram, respectively.

The stores were hijacked by the stars’ doppelgangers and the sale event was announced by PUMA’s star brand ambassador Virat Kohli on his social media handle. The brand’s native digital platform, PUMA.com, too sported a cyber-hacked look as part of the promotional activity, adding to the mystery.

Ambassadors Yuvraj Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Sunil Chhetri shared a video post on their social media handles creating a buzz on social media, leaving consumers curious, captivated and excited.

Puma then revealed the Black Friday Sale and asked shoppers to get their hands on the brand’s premium products at too-good-to-be-true prices. A whimsical way to announce the sale, the event closely engaged with its consumers, piquing their interest and indulging them with offers.

A creative yet engrossing campaign, the Black Friday event drove a frenzy of brand enthusiasts to its stores and digital platform, making the campaign a super success.

As part of the campaign, Puma also launched a digital film featuring six well-known influencers – Sakshi Sindwani, Agasthya Shah, Srishti Dixit, Devishi Madaan, Viren Barman & Dhruv Barman – vandalizing a fictitious store. About 20 other actors participated in the 45-second film as well.

Commenting on the campaign, Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India, said, “The Black Friday sale has emerged as a significant event on the Indian shopping calendar as it marks the beginning of the winter festive season. As a brand, PUMA is constantly looking for opportunities to deeply engage with consumers and create quirky and ingenious experiences for them. Ergo, the Black Friday Sale event became a fantastic outpost. We are happy to not only create world class products but also invest in a one-of-a-kind campaign to connect with our consumers.”

