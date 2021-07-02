Prashant Desai, Head of Media, Hero MotoCorp, steps down

Desai has strategic media experience spanning more than 17 years across multiple categories

Prashant Desai, who was heading Media for Hero MotoCorp across their entire 2W category for almost last three years has stepped down.

Prior to his stint at Hero MotoCorp, Desai has worked as VP- Media for Vodafone India and as Head of media for Mondelez India. Before that, he has served agency stints with Mediacom, MEC, Mindshare & MPG across their marquee clients- P&G, Pepsi, Gillette & Reckitt Benckiser.

Desai has strategic media experience spanning more than 17 years across multiple categories and three cities - Dubai, Delhi & Mumbai.

