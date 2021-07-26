Pooja Sahgal joins Raymond Consumer Care as Head of Marketing

Sahgal was previously the Marketing and Ecommerce Head at Kaya Ltd.

Updated: Jul 26, 2021 11:50 AM
Pooja Sahgal

Pooja Sahgal, former Marketing and Ecommerce Head at Kaya Ltd has joined Raymond Consumer Care as Head of Marketing. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

Sahgal is an accomplished marketer in the consumer goods industry with strong strategic experience in emerging and developed markets. In a career spanning over two decades, she has served stints at L’Oreal, Kellogg UK, Marico Ltd, JWT and Unilever.

