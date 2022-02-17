PMAR 2022: The Day In Pictures

Here are some special moments from the launch of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022 in Mumbai

The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2022 was unveiled on Wednesday, February 16, at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. The report predicts the future growth potential of the Indian advertising industry and provides insights into trends, challenges & opportunities that lie ahead. The highlights on what 2022 holds for the Indian advertising industry were shared by Sam Balsara, Madison World’s Chairman and Managing Director. Sudhir Sitapati, CEO & MD of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, was the Chief Guest at the event.

The report predicts a 20% growth for AdEx in 2022, taking the advertising expenditure to almost Rs 90,000 crore. The PMAR expects a wide variation in growth rates across different mediums with Digital growing by 30%. In traditional media, Print is expected to growth rate of 13%, followed by Outdoor which is expected to growth 36%. Cinema is to achieve a growth rate of 267%. Global AdEx is estimated to grow at 11%.

Glimpses from the unveiling of PMAR 2022:

Sam Balsara , Chairman, Madison World, presenting highlights on what 2022 holds for Indian advertising industry

From Left to Right: Arnab Banerjee-COO, Ceat Ltd, Moderator Vikram Sakhuja-Partner and Group CEO Madison Media and OOH, B Thiagarajan-Managing Director Blue Star Ltd & Mahalakshmi Narayanaswamy, Editor, Moneycontrol

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, sharing insights about the industry with the audience

Industry leaders with Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media

Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Ultra

Vanita Keswani, CEO Madison Media Sigma at Madison World interviews Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network

Lara Balsara, Executive Director, Madison World, delivering the vote of thanks

