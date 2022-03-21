Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2022: Experts to share insights on 'Power of Brand Trust'

The exchange4media Group is back with the Mumbai edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2022. The upcoming edition of the half-day conference will be held virtually on the 25th of March, 2022, from 2 p.m. onwards. The conclave is co-powered by Salesforce.

The Pitch CMO Summit 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories.

The theme of this edition of the Summit is “Building Brand Trust: The Ultimate Currency”.

Though an intangible tangent, Trust is today the new brand equity. Brand Trust reflects a consumer’s expectation that a brand’s product, service, or corporate behaviour, delivers on the promises the company has made. Studies show that for consumers brand trust ranks higher than brand love and that highly trusted brands are seven times more likely to be purchased. Studies also show that the relationship forged in the pandemic, between the consumer and brands, has made trust an essential purchase consideration, nearly equal to quality and value.

At the Pitch CMO Summit – Mumbai 2022, we try to decipher how brands will have to operate differently in ‘The Age of Trust’, how brands look to play a more meaningful and direct role in people’s lives and society. The Summit also delves into how communication to all stakeholders has evolved and why, “Brands must lean into the power of trust as an engine of change because trust is an output, not an input.”

