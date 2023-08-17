Pitch CMO Summit-Bangalore: Arjun Ranga, Chandru Kalro, Shuvadip Banerjee to speak
To be held on August 18, 10 am onwards
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News, The Hindu Group and Teads. Our Associate Partner - Truecaller, and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
Taking the center stage for the Keynote Fireside Chat is Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi in conversation with Vaishali Verma, Chief Executive Officer - India, Initiative. Cycle Agarbatti as a brand is deeply intertwined with Indian cultural traditions and rituals and has harnessed this rich heritage to establish meaningful connections with today’s consumers and continues to do so. The brand has witnessed digital transformation and technological advancements in keeping with the changing landscape. Cycle Pure Agarbatti's involvement in sports sponsorship is noteworthy. Ranga shares his insights on this and more.
Another home grown multi billion dollar conglomerate at Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru edition is TTK Prestige. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige s played a key role in moving the company from a south based, south focused company in just pressure cookers to becoming India’s largest and most profitable kitchen appliance company. The journey of the company has been from a turnover of 113 crores in 2003 to 2100 crores today. Reminiscing about the journey in an omnichannel environment is Kalro in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group
‘What Is Omnichannel Experience And Why It Is Important For Brand Building’ is the topic that Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Limited will share his insights on at the Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru Edition. The pandemic focused FMCG companies to pivot from being primarily offline to having a sharper digital and omnichannel strategy. For example ITC revamped its e-stores for its employees to serve consumers and with consumer feedback the company is able to adapt to changing consumer requirements.
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
Ranveer Singh shares secret to '24 hour active energy' in new HealthOK TVC
'The campaign seeks to strengthen the brand's commitment to empowering individuals,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 2:44 PM | 3 min read
Mankind Pharma proudly announces its collaboration with Ranveer Singh for their latest campaign, "24 Hour Active Energy with HealthOK." Centered on Mankind's renowned HealthOK tablets, this campaign seeks to strengthen the brand's commitment to empowering individuals, specifically targeting men aged 30-50, by providing them with the essential vigor and endurance required to embrace an active lifestyle. HealthOK is a growing brand in the oral solid multivitamin segment, which is estimated to be worth 1500 crores in India.
In line with its commitment to driving conversations about men's health, well-being, and the pursuit of a healthy and active lifestyle, Mankind has again joined forces with renowned superstar Ranveer Singh. Together, Mankind and Ranveer Singh strive to make a lasting impact on the realm of men's health and well-being by recognizing the daily signs of fatigue & tiredness, which might be a signal of unfulfilled nutritional requirement.
Superstar Ranveer Singh, the brand ambassador, expressed his excitement at the collaboration stating, "I am thrilled to again partner with Mankind Pharma and endorse their remarkable brand, HealthOK. As an actor, maintaining energy levels throughout the day is of utmost importance to me, and HealthOK has truly transformed the game. It goes beyond just being active; it is about experiencing a sense of well-being and vitality each day. Let's embrace the extraordinary potential of HealthOK and unlock a life filled with boundless energy!"
According to extensive consumer research, men within the age group of 30-45 often experience feelings of tiredness and weakness, preventing them from maintaining an active lifestyle throughout the day. HealthOK recognizes these challenges and endeavors to provide a comprehensive solution to address nutritional deficiencies and enhance overall health. By incorporating HealthOK into their daily routine, individuals can experience improved energy levels, health & pursue an active lifestyle.
HealthOK multivitamin tablets are 100% vegetarian and contains double action of Taurine and Ginseng. This powerful combination gives 24-hour active energy, enabling individuals to stay energized. Additionally, HealthOK tablet contains 12 essential vitamins and 7 minerals, to support overall health.
Joy Chatterjee, AVP of Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer further emphasized the sentiment of taking care of one’s health by stating, "At Mankind Pharma, we prioritize the well-being of individuals by providing high-quality healthcare solutions. At times, men do want to stay active and energetic all day but with ageing, daily tiredness becomes a common problem, which most men face. It could be due to nutritional deficiencies, bad food habits or sedentary lifestyle. HealthOK multivitamin tablets can fulfill those nutritional deficiencies and provide an added benefit of staying energetic due to Taurine & Ginseng. We believe Ranveer is an ideal ambassador for our brand HealthOK due to his unmatchable energy levels. HealthOK exemplifies our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, solidifying our position as a leader in the multivitamin category."
To enjoy the benefits of HealthOK, individuals are encouraged to take one tablet every day along with their breakfast. HealthOK tablets are available across leading chemists, modern trade outlets, and popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg. This widespread availability ensures easy access for individuals seeking to improve their energy levels and overall health.
Mankind Pharma remains committed to being socially responsible and recognizes the need to engage in conversations around men’s health, the best practices to lead a healthy life and being active.
Gowardhan Ghee highlights its role in making everyday cuisine magical
The latest campaign has been aligned with the upcoming season of KBC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 1:56 PM | 3 min read
Parag Milk Foods, known for Gowardhan Ghee, is set to unveil its latest campaign this season. Aligned with the upcoming season of KBC that premiered on August 14th, 2023, the campaign leverages the immense popularity of Gowardhan Ghee, crafted from cow’s milk, celebrated for its purity, rich flavour, golden hue, and granular texture. Introduced in 2022, "Garv se Gowardhan Ghee" is ready to transcend its pan-India appeal.
The latest iteration of "Garv se Gowardhan Ghee" propels the narrative of pride to greater depths, adding an additional layer of significance. Through this TVC campaign, the objective is to delve into the intricate connection between Gowardhan Ghee and the culinary artistry of everyday meals.
The campaign seeks to vividly portray how Gowardhan Ghee transforms ordinary dishes into extraordinary creations, infusing them with unparalleled richness and flavour. By showcasing the pivotal role that Gowardhan Ghee plays in enhancing taste and texture, the campaign aims to evoke a sense of pride not only in the brand but also in the process of cooking itself.
Akshali Shah, Vice President and Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods added, "Our aspiration was to take a significant stride forward in the Garv se Gowardhan Ghee campaign. The inaugural season effectively instilled a sense of pride. Now, our focus was to delve into the dimension of pride and delve deeper into the culinary process. We aimed to showcase the pride of cooking, the pride inherent in crafting daily meals. BelieveTrinity, our chosen agency, has executed this admirably. We are excited to witness the campaign inspiring individuals to take pride in their cooking and create unforgettable moments around food.”
Elaborating on this, Samarth Shrivastava, Founder, BelieveTrinity has this to say, “Our intent in the current campaign is to showcase how Gowardhan Ghee is used by millions of homemakers across India to make everyday food super special & super tasty. Simple masalas and dals are taken to the next level with the magic of Gowardhan Ghee.”
Hanoz Mogrelia, Head of Creative, BelieveTrinity said, “Creatively, we wanted to show the magical effect that Gowardhan’s pure cow Ghee has on everyday ingredients like masalas and dals. Through the films, we showcase how Gowardhan Ghee interacts with food, unleashing its magic… Using extremely tight close up shots and ASMR, we have tried to show the beauty of cooking, as it happens.”
The "Garv se Gowardhan" campaign is more than just an advertisement; it's a celebration of the love and pride that goes into every dish we prepare. Gowardhan Ghee understands the significance of food in our lives and how it brings families together.
The TVC campaign, boosted by in-show integration (as co-sponsors of KBC), radio, print, outdoor, and activations, further enhances Gowardhan Ghee's prominence in the market.
Tata Play marks 17 years of 'Jhingalala' entertainment
The platform has launched a new digital campaign, #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Celebrating 17 years of jingalala entertainment this month, Tata Play launched a new digital campaign, #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath. In commemoration of this significant day, the brand expressed its gratitude towards the instrumental contributors who have shaped its journey. From the forefront representatives of the brand such as dealers, technicians, and support agents, to its growing number of viewers, all were acknowledged for their vital role in establishing Tata Play as the nation’s most cherished DTH platform.
The campaign #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath pays tribute to the unsung heroes of Tata Play through a heartfelt video depicting different stakeholders' roles. The campaign features a montage video with each image strategically placed inside the number '17'. These images showcase Tata Play’s numerous contributors in action.
Talking about the campaign, a Tata Play spokesperson said, “The #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath campaign honours the relentless work of our frontline staff and our esteemed users who have been with us on this unique journey. It is their loyalty and devotion that motivates us to chart the next chapter of streaming and broadcasting in India.”
“We're thrilled to have partnered with Tata Play in bringing the #17SaalTataPlayKeSaath campaign to life. This initiative not only celebrates their remarkable 17-year journey but also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders who've been an integral part of this success story. It's a testament to Tata Play's commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences and strengthening its bond with customers across India. At Chimp&z Inc., we take pride in crafting campaigns that resonate deeply and create meaningful connections." Said Angad Singh Manchanda, Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc.
The campaign was released across Tata Play’s social media handles and garnered 1.4M impressions along with 1.13M engagement across all platforms.
Tata Play also recently started beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, enabling sharper picture quality and availability in the remote corners of the country.
Celebrating India’s most influential marketers at Festival of Marketing
On August 18, BW Top 100 Marketers will honour leaders whose work done in the year gone has not only impacted their businesses but the Indian marketing landscape at large
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 12:54 PM | 2 min read
The spotlight is gearing up to illuminate the marketing industry's brightest stars as the eagerly awaited BW Festival Of Marketing gears up to celebrate and honour the Top 100 Marketers. This distinguished event, meticulously organized by BW Marketing World in association with BW Businessworld, this extravaganza stands as a profound acknowledgment of the extraordinary leadership, limitless creativity, and ground-breaking innovation demonstrated by these outstanding individuals within the dynamic realm of marketing.
The celebration is scheduled to take place on August 18, 2023, at The Imperial, New Delhi is an amalgamation of hard work, dedication, and strategic thinking
of these remarkable individuals. From driving successful campaigns to redefining marketing strategies, these Top 100 Marketers have not only achieved professional excellence but have also left a lasting impact on the industry as a whole.
The celebratory event will unfold on a gala evening, filled with networking opportunities, inspirational speeches, and a special awards ceremony to recognise each of the Top 100 Marketers.
The Top 100 Marketers awards are bestowed through a thoughtfully curated editorial-led process, which involves soliciting inputs from the industry and the broader marketing ecosystem. The evaluation criteria encompass vital elements such as innovation, creativity, leadership, and the transformative impact on the industry.
Join us at the immersive celebration and register at https://bwevents.co.in/marketingworld/festival-of-marketing-2023/#Register
About BW Top 100 Marketers
BW Top Marketers Awards are given to the top 100 marketers in India who have made a significant impact in the field of marketing and brand building. Presented by BW Businessworld and BW Marketing World, this recognition honours those marketing leaders, whose work and marketing decisions in the year gone have contributed to the brands and businesses they represent.
What makes Saif Ali Khan a nawab of brand endorsements?
From refined roles to captivating brand endorsements, Khan’s journey continues to influence and inspire audiences worldwide
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 16, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today. As the versatile actor completes yet another trip around the sun, it is a perfect time to delve into his remarkable brand journey. From his beginnings in the film industry to becoming a renowned figure in the branding world of endorsements and beyond, Saif’s journey has been one of sustained appeal.
Khan’s alignment of film roles with his brand promotions portrayed his shrewd understanding of the entertainment industry. Khan has endorsed several brands over the years including products and services in the fashion, lifestyle and consumer goods sectors. His sophisticated image has made him a sought-after choice for advertisers looking to target a specific demographic. On his birthday, e4m delved into the Bollywood nawab's branding and advertising journey.
Acko
Father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan joined forces with direct-to-consumer insurer ACKO for its latest campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett, the campaign aimed to debunk traditional consumer beliefs surrounding motor insurance. Through the series of ad films, Saif and Sara Ali Khan portrayed an engaging contrast between a millennial and Gen X mindset when it comes to insurance decision-making.
Tata Play Binge
Almost two months ago, Tata Play Binge rolled out an extensive campaign called Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The slice-of-life characters talked about the essence of the offering – which is, having access to all the content from 27 OTT apps covering movies, shows, news, games and more, under one unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.
Dollar Lehar
Dollar Industries collaborated with actor Saif Ali Khan as the face of Dollar Lehar, the affordable product segment of the brand. The brand will shoot a 360-degree advertising campaign with the actor across print, electronic, outdoor & online.
Lay’s Gourmet
Almost six months ago, Lay's Gourmet, the premium range of slow-cooked kettle chips from Lay’s, announced the ‘Nawab of Bollywood,’ Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador.
The actor will bring his charm and flair, reinforcing that Lay’s Gourmet is not just a regular chip, but a delicately crafted snacking experience that deserves o be savoured.
Pizza Hut
Saif and Shehnaaz Gill jointly promoted Pizza Hut for their new range of 10 new pizzas which, they claimed, are made to match with every possible mood of consumers.
Selected Homme
Selected Homme unveiled its latest digital campaign starring actor & brand ambassador Saif Ali Khan. Khan presented the brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection.
The campaign opened with a voice-over by Saif Ali Khan, who expressed what timeless fashion and legacy mean to him against a series of aesthetically shot visuals.
Wardwizard Innovations
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike announced onboarding the actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors.
This move comes in the way of escalating the brand’s visibility across the masses. Under the agreement, the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities.
Boult Audio
Almost one year back, Homegrown consumer electronics player, Boult Audio roped in actor Saif Ali Khan and Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its new brand ambassadors.
Pepperfry
Pepperfry launched its Diwali Campaign’22 - ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ with brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
This is a first-of-its-kind 360-degree media campaign that incorporates memes around the brand’s omnichannel play.
Kareena and Saif feature in a light-hearted, comic film epitomizing Pepperfry’s vast range of unique offerings through their banter. This year’s campaign film will introduce a ‘MemeVerse’ concept to drive consumer proposition through a clutter-breaking format.
Bhumi Pednekar is brand ambassador for EcoSoul Home
With Bhumi's support, we are poised to accelerate the global adoption of sustainable products, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
EcoSoul Home Inc. has announced actor Bhumi Pednekar as their esteemed brand ambassador.
“In line with EcoSoul Home's unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable lifestyle and championing eco-friendly alternatives crafted from renewable resources, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in driving environmental awareness and conscious consumer choices,” read a press release.
Bhumi is a widely respected figure in the climate action community, recognized for her unwavering dedication to environmental causes and her efforts in promoting sustainable lifestyle choices. By joining forces with EcoSoul, she will further advocate for conscious consumption and the importance of choosing environmentally friendly alternatives to single use plastics, stated the release.
Rahul Singh, Co-Founder of EcoSoul Home Inc., expressed his delight, stating, "We are honoured to embark on this transformative journey with Bhumi Pednekar joining us as our brand ambassador. As a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and the United Nations Development Programme's National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bhumi's unwavering dedication to driving positive change aligns seamlessly with our mission at EcoSoul Home. Her influential voice and active engagement on social media, where she raises awareness on crucial issues like climate change, sustainability, SDGs, and plastic pollution, will undoubtedly inspire individuals worldwide to embrace eco-friendly alternatives and take meaningful actions for our planet.
With Bhumi's support, we are poised to accelerate the global adoption of sustainable products and forge a powerful movement towards a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future, leaving a legacy for generations to come.
Bhumi Pednekar, known for her remarkable dedication to sustainable living, stated, "I am honoured to partner with EcoSoul Home as their brand ambassador. Together, we can empower individuals to make mindful decisions that contribute to a healthier planet. By promoting products by Ecosoul, we hope to influence a shift in consumer behaviour and encourage businesses to adopt sustainable alternatives. EcoSoul Home's range of eco-friendly and compostable products align perfectly with my values, and I am excited to be a part of this meaningful journey."
