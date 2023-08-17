Pitch CMO Summit-Bangalore: Arjun Ranga, Chandru Kalro, Shuvadip Banerjee to speak

exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.

Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News, The Hindu Group and Teads. Our Associate Partner - Truecaller, and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.

The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.

Taking the center stage for the Keynote Fireside Chat is Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi in conversation with Vaishali Verma, Chief Executive Officer - India, Initiative. Cycle Agarbatti as a brand is deeply intertwined with Indian cultural traditions and rituals and has harnessed this rich heritage to establish meaningful connections with today’s consumers and continues to do so. The brand has witnessed digital transformation and technological advancements in keeping with the changing landscape. Cycle Pure Agarbatti's involvement in sports sponsorship is noteworthy. Ranga shares his insights on this and more.

Another home grown multi billion dollar conglomerate at Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru edition is TTK Prestige. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige s played a key role in moving the company from a south based, south focused company in just pressure cookers to becoming India’s largest and most profitable kitchen appliance company. The journey of the company has been from a turnover of 113 crores in 2003 to 2100 crores today. Reminiscing about the journey in an omnichannel environment is Kalro in conversation with Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group

‘What Is Omnichannel Experience And Why It Is Important For Brand Building’ is the topic that Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Limited will share his insights on at the Pitch CMO Summit – Bengaluru Edition. The pandemic focused FMCG companies to pivot from being primarily offline to having a sharper digital and omnichannel strategy. For example ITC revamped its e-stores for its employees to serve consumers and with consumer feedback the company is able to adapt to changing consumer requirements.

https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/

