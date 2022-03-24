Pitch CMO Summit 2022 to have a power-packed line-up

The exchange4media Group is hosting its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2022, a virtual half-day conference, on Friday, 25th of March, 2022 from 2pm onwards. The Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Salesforce, and Discovery is the Co-gold partner.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Brand Trust: The Ultimate Currency”.

The line-up and agenda of this edition of Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed. Apart from various keynote and speaker sessions, the conference will also witness three panel discussions. The conference will start with a keynote address by Deepak Iyer, President - India, Mondelez International. Another keynote address will be delivered by B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star. There will also be two special addresses delivered by Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, and Shan Kadavil, Co-founder, FreshToHome.com.

The first panel discussion at the summit will be on the topic "Creating Brand Trust In The Digital Age”. The panel will be moderated by Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India and the panellists sharing insights will be

Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India

Atit Mehta, Head of Marketing, BYJU’S

Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Brand Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury

Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies

Saloni Shah, General Manager – Media & Digital, L’Oreal India

Shaun Nanjappa, Head of Advertising Sales, South Asia, Discovery, Inc

Another panel will convene at the summit to discuss “Winning Brand Trust in an Omni- First World”. The session chair for this panel discussion will be Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel and the panellists sharing insights are:

Deepa Krishnan, Director – Marketing, Category, Loyalty and Digital, Tata Starbucks

Mohit Rathi, AVP - Growth and Marketing, Porter

Sridhar Hariharasubramanian, Senior Director, Digital Experience Solutions, Salesforce India

Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Vipin Nair, CMO, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

There will be a third panel discussion sharing insights on “Building Salience For EMI Service For Online Purchases”. The session chair for this panel discussion will be Nitin Mathur, Co-Founder, 91mobiles. The others on the panel are:

Aishvarya Murali, Head of Marketing, ZestMoney

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President, Marketing & Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Vivek Kumar Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India

Aravind Tambad, Vice President - Growth & Marketing, Uni cards

Registration Link:

To register for the Pitch CMO Summit 2022, click and register on: https://bit.ly/3H05Xpl

More information on the event can be found on the event microsite :

https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-2022/

