Pitch CMO Summit 2022 back in Bengaluru: To explore powerful brand stories

The summit, to be held on 23rd September, will witness three panel discussions

exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on 23rd September, 2022, from 9am onwards. Bobble AI and Laqshya Media Group are the Co-Gold Partners for the conference.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Powerful Brand Stories”.

The lineup and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit Delhi 2022 are power-packed. Apart from various speaker sessions, the summit will also witness three panel discussions.

The first panel discussion is on the topic “Why Sports on TV is an ideal platform for digital brands to drive accelerated growth”. Through the panel discussions, the panellists will explore how brands can bring their brand story to life in a cluttered digital world to create maximum impact and engagement using sports advertising on TV.

The panel will be chaired by Yatin Balyan, Managing Partner - National Head of Media Investment, Omnicom Media Group India, and the panel members will be:

Aditi Prabhakar, Director, Brand Marketing, slice

Amit Verma, Head of Marketing and Growth, Rapido

Tanveer Khan, GM - Brand Marketing, Dunzo

Another panel at the Pitch CMO Summit will discuss ‘Creating Meaningful Consumer Connections & Delivering Omnichannel Experiences’ through which the panellists will aim to understand the challenges of ensuring a consistent brand story across touch-points, whether omni-channel personalization is the future of marketing, the use of technology to bring the brand story to life, the intersection of brand story and technology in building seamless customer journeys across different touchpoints and whether the focus increasingly shifting towards tech rather than on customer value.

The moderator of the panel will be Praveen Ramachandra, Head of South India, Kantar and the panellists will be:

Abhinav Vadrev, Senior Director – Marketing, Rupeek

Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO

Kartikeya Bhandari, Chief Marketing Officer, Livspace

P Madhavan, Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited

Vanda Ferrao, Head of Marketing, FreshToHome Foods

Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO & COO Consumer Revenue, India Today

There will be another panel discussion on the topic - “The Season of Opportunity: Strategies for Marketing during India's Festivals”. For Indians, the festive season is not just about festivities but also an auspicious time to buy products. On their part, companies launch an advertising blitz in a bid to capture the consumers’ minds and share of wallets. This discussion will explore the consumer sentiments and expectations from the upcoming festive season, upping ad spends (compared to YoY and increase), opportunities for marketers and must-do strategies being deployed, Ensuring consistent messaging across multiple platforms and touch-points through the consumer journey and the emergence of new platforms/formats and keeping pace with the consumer as they adopt new platforms/formats.

The session will be moderated by Althea Vanderveen, Director, South – Ad sales, Truecaller and the panellists will be:

Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP – Marketing, Head Digital Works (A23)

Jiten Mahendra, VP- Marketing, BTC (BYJU's Tuition Center)

Lucky Saini, VP & Head of Brand, Meesho

Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and PR, MediBuddy

