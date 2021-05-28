Pitch CMO Summit 2021 Delhi kicks off today

Brand love is one of the most powerful marketing strategies marketers use for growth during an economic downturn

The exchange4media group is all set to host the Delhi edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The summit assembles some of the most dynamic leaders in the brand community and is set in a unique forum created to encourage dynamic conversations. This edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Colors, while Adobe and ShareChat Business are the Co-gold partners. The event will be held virtually Today from 2 PM onwards.

The theme of the summit is “The Power Of Brand Love”. Brand love is one of the most powerful marketing strategies marketers use for growth during an economic downturn. In normal times, brand love brings about price premium, brand loyalty, and brand advocacy. During a crisis, when every rupee counts, it means the difference between a consumer spending with you, and going elsewhere. At the Pitch CMO Summit, marketers from across verticals look at brand love as the perfect remedy against the pandemic consequences.

The agenda of the summit has been curated with many insightful sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions throughout the day. After the welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media group, the event will be kickstarted by the keynote speaker Sai Srinivas, Co-founder & CEO, Mobile Premier League. MPL, a brand that was founded not so long ago in 2018 is a well-known name in the e-sports and gaming sector today. Dr Batra will be the session chair for this address where Srinivas will talk on the topic “Building A Brand From Scratch: Our Experience With MPL”.

Moving on, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Sharechat & Moj will take the stage for a fireside chat with Tasmayee Laha Roy, Assistant Editor, exchange4media. For a vast country like India, to truly build brand love means tapping the hearts of those in tier 2 and 3 cities. In this chat on the topic “Namaste, Vanakkam, Kemcho! How are brand love and languages connected?”, Varghese will talk about the importance of languages and how it facilitates brand love creation.

The fireside chat will be followed by a session on the topic “Brand Utility- The Core of Brand Purpose to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences”. Brand utility is that additional value or service so neatly integrated into the brand experience that it drives awareness and loyalty. Catch Nicholas Kontopoulos, Asia Pacific Regional Head of Marketing, Adobe DX Commercial share how Adobe has managed to achieve brand utility along with brand love and loyalty through the years.

Next on the agenda is a panel discussion to decode how in the era of data intelligence, brands build love by going one step further from mechanical to a personal touch. The topic of the panel is ‘Brand Love: Going Beyond Algorithms’ which will be chaired by Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media Group. The members of the panel who will share insights are Amit Sethiya, Head - Marketing, Syska Group; Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto; Nicholas Kontopoulos, Asia Pacific Regional Head of Marketing, Adobe DX Commercial; Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, Route Mobile and Simeran Bhasin, VP - Brands and New Ventures, Licious.

Communicating to kids is a tricky business considering their short attention span. Especially with kids being confined to their houses, it’s been a challenge for brands that talk to children as their TG. In a fireside chat on the topic “Building A Kids Brand In India”, Lokesh Kataria, Head of Marketing and Franchise – India, Mattel Toys in conversation with Neeta Nair, Assistant Editor, IMPACT will share how brands had to evolve manifold to be relevant to kids and successfully attract their attention.

Post that, the second panel, powered By ABP Nadu, will aim to understand the Importance of Multilingual & Diverse Cultures In Building Brand Love. The session chair for the panel discussion will be Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media and the panellists who will share insights are Kavitha Ganesan, Head – Brand Marketing, TVS Eurogrip; Naveen Raman, Sr. Vice President & South Head, 82.5 Communications; Navin Kumar, Director, Navin’s and Rahul Gandhi, CMO - India & UAE, iD Fresh Food.

Who doesn’t love Maggi Noodles? While Maggi is a brand that is synonymous with ‘Go-to-meal’, Munch is one of the most loved coated wafer chocolate bars. Both the offerings from the parent brand Nestle have made a mark on the consumers’ minds and hearts. Nikhil Chand, Director - Foods, Chocolates & Confectionery, Nestle India in the next session will talk about “Building Brand Love – Learnings from Maggi & Munch”. He will share key insights on how Maggi and Munch enjoy being the top consumer choice.

Moving on to our third panel discussion on the topic “Role of Brand Love in Consumer Brand Relationships”. The discussion will revolve around the consumer relationship aspect of brand love and will be chaired by Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, India, Spotify. Speakers like Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO General Insurance; Harish Narayanan, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra; Hitesh Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenskart.com; Lucky Saini, Head of Brand, Vedantu and Prasanna Rai, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting will be sharing their cognizance on this panel.

The next speaker who will take the stage represents a very personal and intimate category. Rocca Parryware is a brand that is a world leader in the definition of bathroom space and design. Our keynote speaker KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware will share his experience of over 30 years in brand-building. The digital era has enabled brands to reach out to consumers in a way they could have never imagined, which in turns gives brand marketers an edge in creating brand love. Ranganathan will address the same and talk about “Building Brand Love in the Digital Era”.

Also taking the stage will be Dante DiCicco, Senior Manager, International Expansion, Snapchat. In the digital world of today, the boundaries between the age demographics and segments have blurred. For the brands that target Gen-Z and millennials, it can be thus extremely challenging to create brand love. DiCicco will talk about these aspects as he speaks on “Creating Brand Love for the Snapchat Generation”.

Finally, our special address speaker Scott Goodson, an author and CEO & Founder of StrawberryFrog will share insights. The first book written by Goodson was a bestseller, bringing the idea of ‘Movement Marketing’ to the world as a better way for brands to grow. For more than two and a half decades, he has helped leaders galvanize people and organizations around shared purpose to achieve competitive advantage. Goodson will share insights on activating brand purpose and more on his approach to marketing. He will take the stage to talk about “Movement Thinking”.

