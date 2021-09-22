Pitch CMO Summit 2021: Being truly future-proof in the dynamic digital world

Two panel discussions at the Pitch CMO Summit 3.0 will focus on how companies can boost brand salience and what the marketing playbook in the connected era looks like

The exchange4media Group is back with the third virtual edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The upcoming edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is presented by ABP News and is co-partnered by MiQ. The event will be held virtually on the 24th of September, 2021 from 2 p.m. onwards.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Future-Proofing Brands."

Taking this forward leaders from brands across sectors share how their perspectives on how brands should future-proof their business in these uncertain times and decode marketing strategies to prevent brands from falling behind the times and to capitalise on trends that are relevant.

The Summit consists of two panel discussions. The topic for the first discussion is, ‘Acing The Online Shopping Research Experience To Boost Brand Salience.’ While smartphone and gadget brands rely on Amazon and Flipkart to push sales, e-commerce sites are multi-brand, and can't favour one brand overtly. The discussion will focus on how brands influence the buying decisions of gadget buyers before they go to e-commerce sites? What role do the brand's own D2C e-stores play in improving the online shopping research experience for buyers?

The panellists for this discussion are Prashant Jain, Director - Marketing, HP India Market; Roshni Das, Marketing Director - India, Intel; Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head – Marketing - India and Bangladesh, Acer; and Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise. The Session Chair for this discussion is Nitin Mathur, CEO, 91Mobiles.

The topic for the second panel discussion is ‘Future-Proofing Brands: Need for a Playbook for the connected era.’What does it take today to keep a company and its brand at the top? While every industry has its own unique strategic challenges and opportunities, the last few years have seen digital becoming a top priority for more and more corporate leaders. A digital industrial revolution is unfolding all around us and therefore what it takes to establish a leading brand is clearly being transformed. Years of success could hinge on your company’s ability to embrace the new paradigm. But is your brand future proof? In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit we aim to explore and understand:

What does it mean to be truly future-proof in the ever-evolving digital world?

Is there a sacred playbook that brands need to play by in this era of digital transformation?

What are some digital tools that brands can leverage to be future-proof?

While evolving in the digital arena what is it that the brands need to keep intact to build a legacy?

The panellists for this discussion are Akshay Tapase, SVP, Digital Marketing, AU Small Finance Bank; Charu Malhotra Bhatia, Vice-President, Marketing, Brilloca Limited; Manika Sharma, Head of Marketing, Firefox Bikes and Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director - India & SAARC, MiQ. The Session Chair for this session is Anita Nayyar, COO - Media & Communications, Patanjali Ayurved

Also gracing the Pitch CMO Summit platform as speakers are industry leaders

Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons

HerjitBhalla, Vice President, India & Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA), The Hershey Company,

ArjunRanga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathies& Managing Partner, N. RangaRao& Sons

Vishak Kumar, CEO - Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL)

Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad

GajendraJangid, Co-founder & CMO, CARS24

