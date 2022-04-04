PharmEasy unveils quirky TVC featuring brand ambassador Aamir Khan

PharmEasy, a consumer healthcare ‘super app’, launched its latest campaign starring the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador! The PharmEasy brand is managed by API Holdings Limited.

This marketing campaign with Aamir Khan has been conceptualized and executed by FCB India.

This association will help towards building the PharmEasy brand and creating consumer awareness for healthcare in India, making it a household name for everything healthcare. This collaboration with Aamir will further strengthen the brand's belief in making healthcare accessible to every nook and corner of the country.

#GharBaitheBaitheTakeItEasy campaign brings Aamir Khan as the new brand ambassador of the healthcare brand PharmEasy and introduces him in a set of quirky, disruptive and ‘mad-humour’ genre TVCs. This campaign is conceptualised by FCB India. Aamir plays a triple role of the PharmEasy delivery person who pops up in the oddest places and in the craziest manner to tell customers about all the offerings from the PharmEasy brand and how all that people need to do now is ‘Take It Easy’ (at least when it comes to their healthcare needs).

Talking about the collaboration Gaurav Verma, CMO at API Holdings, said, “Collaborating with someone as versatile as Aamir Khan fills us with immense joy.

We are absolutely thrilled to have him on board as the face of the brand PharmEasy. He truly knows how to engage with the audience. With this association, we aim to reach more people while making affordable healthcare accessible to everyone. Weare looking forward to a great collaboration with him this year and widening our reach through offerings and such campaigns.”

Aamir Khan’s persona and ability to connect with people, and his commitment towards healthcare will deepen the company’s mission to ensure good health for one and all.

Speaking on the collaboration, Aamir Khan, said, “It is indeed a pleasure to work together with the PharmEasy brand, to help provide economical healthcare at each person’s doorstep. I feel that in today’s times, PharmEasy is providing an essential service, in a sector that is itself a fundamental requirement for all of us, and I look forward to this association.”

Shedding light on the storytelling, Surjo Dutt, CCO, FCB India, said, “PharmEasy has a very distinct voice and tonality crafted over many years of commitment to disruption through humour. Our challenge was to stay true to this commitment and create a campaign that would take forward this legacy. The idea was to use Aamir Khan in a funny, unexpected, and effective way to create a campaign that is attempting to bring in many new users to the PharmEasy fold.

Hence the triple role and the over-the-top style storytelling was thrown into the blender along with simple and clear benefits that the brand brings into the Indian consumer’s life! When madness and simplicity are thrown into a blender, magic emerges!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)