PepsiCo India, Bharti Airtel to unlock world-class digital experience for customers

Following the massive success of their innovative offering last year, PepsiCo India and Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), are doubling down on their partnership to unlock a world-class digital experience with packs of Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos.

The relevance of data is taking a new shape with content consumption at an all-time high. As per Airtel’s results for quarter ended June 2021, the average monthly data consumption per customer has grown to 18.93 GB from 16.65 GB over the same period last year.

In addition to the rise in consumption of data, in-home snack consumption has also strengthened as a consumer trait in the last one year. As people spend more time at home with their families and friends and make their homes a space for celebrations, experiences, and memories, they regularly stock-up their loved food and beverage brands. A similar finding came to light during PepsiCo India’s internal research which suggested how in-home snack consumption has increased manifold and consumers were looking for larger pack sizes of their favourite snacks.

Keeping this in mind, for the upcoming festive season, PepsiCo India and Airtel are providing customers complimentary 2GB data with select packs of Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos.

Anshul Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “As Internet and digital connectivity continues to accelerate across both urban and rural India, data consumption has propelled like never before. Concurrently, in the context of the pandemic, people are also looking to celebrate occasions at home and create moments of joy with their friends and family accompanied by their favourite snacks. Keeping this in mind, we partnered with Airtel to offer consumers an opportunity to stay digitally connected with the world around them while enjoying their favourite snacks. The PepsiCo India-Airtel partnership brings a powerful combination that provides greater value to our consumers and brings joy and connectedness in our lives ahead of the festive season.”

How to avail the data benefit:

The special initiative offers customers 1 GB free data with INR 10 pack and 2 GB free data with INR 20 pack of PepsiCo products under brands Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos. Participating consumers can redeem the offer upto a maximum of 3 times on every unique mobile number. To avail the benefit, consumers can simply check the free data voucher code printed inside the snack pack and go to Airtel Thanks app - ‘My Coupons’ section and enter the voucher code to claim the data offering. Once the user has availed their code, the data can be redeemed immediately or at a later date of convenience and requirement till March 31st, 2022. Once redeemed, the data will remain available for three days in the customer’s Airtel account.

The offer is available to all Airtel pre-paid consumers across India and will be available till March 31st, 2022.

