Onida partners with Amazon to launch Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

Embedded with built-in Alexa Voice Assistant and Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround sound experience, the Onida Fire TV Edition will be available in 32 and 43 segments

Onida is all set to raise the mercury levels in the smart TV market with the launch of Fire TV edition in partnership with Amazon. This will be the first Fire TV Edition Smart TVs to be launched in India. It will run on Amazon’s built-in Fire TV OS seamlessly enabling your favourite streaming content on the home screen. It lets you control the experience effortlessly with the Voice Remote with Alexa.

The Onida Fire TV Edition comes with Lucent Picture Engine technology, which is Onida’s video processing technology that delivers exceptional colours, significant depth, and deeper contrasts on the TV panel. This means a more immersive experience for the viewers, with millions of luminescent colours that offers life-like variations. Also, a great visual experience is never complete without the presence of enlivening audio.

The Fire TV Edition is also packed with a high powered unbeatable performance through a Multicore Processor. The TV also features Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround Sound for a theatre-like surround sound experience. It boasts of an inbuilt Wi-Fi for endless data streaming, 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port.

IDC India estimates the smart TV segment in India to be about 40 per cent of the total TV shipments, which grew 55 per cent on year in the April-June ‘19. This is set to expand as more players enter the market. ONIDA is aiming to increase its market share in this segment.

There are 2 SKUs available exclusively on the Amazon.in platform from December 20.

Additionally, two features which are otherwise available in more premium TV segments, have been bundled into the Onida Fire TV Edition: Rare add-on of Bluetooth connectivity where you can connect your Bluetooth devices including headphones to the TV, and faster processing capabilities with 1 GB RAM and 8GB of internal memory.

The Onida Fire TV Edition keeps getting smarter – being smart and simple in every way. Just plugin, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over the air updates, so that you always have the latest.

You can also enhance your entertainment experience by easily controlling your smart home devices - turn off the lights or set the right AC temperature without getting up from the couch with Alexa.

The Onida Fire TV Edition offers endless entertainment. Access an ever-growing selection of streaming content from a vast catalogue of movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Zee5, Sony Liv and more. The Fire OS loads and streams your content faster and smoother to give you the best UI experience.

With the Onida Fire TV Edition, it’s easy to see everything you have recently watched – streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs. The sound of the Fire TV features both Dolby Audio as well as DTS TruSurround which makes this TV stand out from others in the segment.

Speaking on the development, Sunil Shankar, Business Head, MIRC Electronics Ltd. (Onida), said that “Onida has always been a pioneer in introducing innovative products for Indian consumers. In this context, Onida is working closely with Amazon team to bring this best technology and experience through the launch of Onida Fire TV Edition in India, available at an affordable price segment. We have also bundled in the key features that the new millennial generation wants in a smart TV. The entire Onida Fire TV Edition lineup is being manufactured in India. Onida has been one of the most revered and loved Indian TV brand for the last 38 years with high brand recall, and understands the varied tastes of consumers. We have continued to come out with many segment-first innovations in TVs, ACs and WMs; and here, we have taken a big leap with the launch of this Onida Fire TV Edition.”

The Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs were first introduced by Amazon in 2018 in the US and Canada. Earlier this year, the company expanded the range to the UK, Germany and Austria. In the third quarter, Amazon had announced that it has over 37 million active users on Fire TV globally. Fire TV Edition in the USA has had a successful run in a leadership position in the smart entertainment space and enjoys a wide lead over other streaming platforms.

Adding to this, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said, “We are very excited to bring the complete Fire TV experience on Onida TVs in India. With Fire TV Edition’s excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience, customers can enjoy all their favourite content in one place, whether its streaming content from popular apps like Prime Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and more, or switching to DTH/cable connection for live TV. We can’t wait to hear from customers about their experience with Onida Fire TV Edition.”