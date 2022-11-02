Northern Railways awards audio ad rights to Ooka Radio for Shatabdi, Vande Bharat

In an attempt to shore up its non-tariff revenue through advertising and make up for a complete entertaining journey for its passenger, Indian Northern Railways has given rights for Audio Advertisements to Ooka Radio for its 13 journey destinations in Shatabdi & Vande Bharat. The move aims to enable customers to earn good revenue.



This is the first time that Indian Northern Railways has initiated the innovative idea of online Audio advertisement which will give more millage through an automated program installed in trains.



The concept allows facilities to the travellers like welcome greetings and briefs of the journey, station announcements, traffic updates of stations & weather updates of the journey & stations. They play automatically before stations with no manual interference.



This is a one-of-a-kind platform with a big potential in brand building & scaling up sales as stated by CFO VegEase Arpit Katta.



This contract will entertain the audience inside the trains along with brand advertisements. Indeed, this will be a great opportunity for the brands to reach out to their customers as they can advertise inside the trains with audio advertisement along with music.



The tariffs of advertisement are affordable with maximum mileage at a low price. In a 4 to 7 hours journey, any brand can advertise in Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains and will reach millions of customers at nominal prices starting from Rs.7000/- per advertisement for a week.



Shatabdi & Vande Bharat trains journey to almost 179 stations every day, covering one-fourth of India. The best part is now the smaller brands from small cities can also advertise on trains and can undertake branding in a bigger way.



This is easy for brands to give recognition to the product /offers/information at such low cost in trains to its captive audiences. In the coming times, Ooka Radio will be launching new artists in music /storytellers soon.



This provides opportunities to those who have been denied on other platforms. As per Harpreet Singh CEO of Stelatoes Shoes, train advertisement is push advertisement because of the captive audience and it creates a recall value for the brand.

