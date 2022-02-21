Northern Railway to launch radio in trains with Ooka Radio

Northern Railway has initiated a new programme with a start-up Ooka Radio. The aim is to provide full entertainment to travelers in trains & give a feel about cities they are traveling to.

Ooka Radio, an in-door entertainment company, is all set to partner with Northern Railways trains Shatabdi & Vande Bharat Express for all routes of the Delhi division.

“Loaded with new technology, Ooka Shatabdi Radio will play the music/songs in customized patterns according to cities traveling & the mood of climate. Ooka Shatabdi Radio will play music in all yoners & have a large bank of music /artist & unplugged music opportunities like never before,” the company said.

“Ooka Shatabdi Radio has also initiated many out-of-box programmes to give more pleasant journeys to travelers which they have never experienced, like we are going for short stories, stand-up comedies & real-time contests & many more programme. Now when you travel across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam, you will be greeted by Ooka radio music and connectivity in transit. In other words, Ooka Radio is all about the largest audience of 80 million hearts just waiting to be won over,” they said further.

“Ooka is keen to offer this unimaginable advantage of brand building & advertisement communication through Ooka Shatabdi Radio. We want to give opportunities to Indian brands to make themselves as popular & big as other multinational Brands at a very low price specially designed for Indian brands,” says Amit Chawla, co-founder Ooka Radio.

