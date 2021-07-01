Ooka Radio teams up with four airports

Ooka Radio also recently announced its association with 4 Airports in India for Airport Radio, thus giving brands a unique opportunity to easily advertise to a high-end airport audience at affordable pricing. Airports commencing are Delhi International, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow & Mangalore.

With its latest real-time announcement feature, Ooka Radio is unveiling a new, smart and advanced technology made for Airports to make advertising jingles more captivating, adequate and soothing for the listeners. Without any satellite rights & any radio frequency, Ooka Radio is set to launch new disruptive technology at airports with far better services & sound. This will be an internet-based tech. CEO & Founder, Amit Chawla said, “Internet will be the new lifeline of living by 2025 & it will be 6th element for living.

With this technology, every corner of the airport will be covered and spanned with the same voice bands in a balanced approach with HD quality music at 320 kbps. This is the first time for such quality of voice and audio, at an international level”

The major application of this technology will be for advertisers. With this innovation, an advertisement can be created and aired within seconds with the entire process of scripting to production and to going on-air. This will be a huge landmark in moment marketing for brands who want to tap into the airport audience within seconds of something going viral or trendy

Amit Chawla, CEO and Founder of Ooka Radio said, “Innovations & experiments never stop at Ooka. With our out of the box approach towards radio advertising, we have been able to give brands an affordable opportunity to reach millions of new audiences. We have further democratized Airport advertising and now anybody can make their brands reach an international audience or regional audience through Airports.”

