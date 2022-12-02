Nestle to restrict marketing to kids under 16

The company’s new policy prohibits direct advertising of confectionary, ice-cream, and water-based beverages with added sugar

Nestle has announced that it will now restrict its marketing to kids under the age of 16. The company said this via a post on the company website.

The new policy will prohibit direct advertising of confectionary, ice-cream, and water-based beverages with added sugar. There will be no product marketing communication targeted at kids between 0-6 years.

Nestle has said it will also not collect data of minors and will partner with social media influencers who are above 18 years.

The policy will come into effect from July next year.

