Neobank Stashfin unveils new look

Stashfin, a neo banking startup, has unveiled a new logo and look.



“Stashfin has effectively framed a new identity – that of an enabler, highlighting its quickness, flexibility and convenience on its app and website,” the company said.

The new logomark is a letter S in the form of an upward arrow, denoting upward propulsion, represents financial growth for its customers, while the brand colours, red and blue, denote passion, power and trust. Together, they symbolise trust that inculcates positivity, hope and approachability among customers. The revamp will also be accompanied by enhanced user experience on the mobile app from a UX and UI perspective, the company added.



Through its upgraded communication and tonality, Stashfin aims to showcase itself as more approachable and as a gateway for customers, building bigger dreams through quick and hassle-free financing solutions with its onboarding journey and the benefits associated with the products. Brand’s social media pages are also being transformed with ‘hinglish’ communication treatment, engaging tone of voice and brand identifiers to further drive this change, they said.

Parikshit Chitalkar, Co-Founder, Stashfin, said, “Since the launch of Stashfin, we are witnessing the ever-evolving needs of consumers in a new era of technology. We feel it is equally important for every business to start all over differently and redefine its identity and positioning. Our new identity reflects the purpose of our brand in enabling financial independence, transparency and convenience. Through this, we intend to enhance the positivity and hope that our brand has developed and uplift the overall experience of existing and potential users.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)