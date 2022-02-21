Havas Worldwide India creates brand film for Stashfin

The film is part of the neobanking platform’s attempt to make the fintech space accessible and relatable in an engaging way

Neobanking platform Stashfin has released its latest brand video, featuring the all-in-one card, which has been positioned to meet the needs of every customer. The film, conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India (Creative) brings alive the distinct proposition of Stashfin’s all-in-one card offering instant funds, free ATM withdrawals, cashback offers and welcome rewards.

Stashfin’s latest brand video is an attempt to cater to consumers seeking perfection from the products they use. This led to Stashfin partnering with Havas Worldwide India (Creative) for creating a relevant communication campaign that aims to make the fintech space accessible and relatable in an engaging way.

Shruti Aggarwal, Co-founder, Stashfin, said, “At Stashfin, we’ve always put our customers first, and we’re constantly exploring ways to provide unique and relevant services for them, leading to greater financial freedom and inclusion. For our all-in-one brand video, we wanted to integrate our ethos of ‘nobody should be credit-starved’, in an easy, relatable format. I’m glad we could work with Havas Worldwide India (Creative). This has been an extremely fruitful experience.”

Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, “It’s been really exciting to partner with Stashfin for their brand video. We’ve worked with dozens of clients in India and globally, and I am impressed with Stashfin’s agility in the fintech space. It’s not every day that one gets to participate in a project that will be impactful, or decide the positioning of a product. Fintech is often perceived as a boring space, perhaps even one that is tough to grasp. We wanted to dispel that perception, and comedy was the best way to do that. The all-in-one brand video communicates the brand proposition and product features in the most meaningful and engaging way possible. I am sure customers across segments will enjoy this communication piece, which will drive the preference for brand Stashfin.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)