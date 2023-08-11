Bobby Pawar steps down as Chairman & CCO of Havas India
Pawar has decided to move away from advertising; Havas Worldwide to be led by Anupama Ramaswamy
Bobby Pawar, Chairman and CCO of Havas India, has decided to step down from his role. He joined the network in November 2018.
Bobby has been a part of the advertising industry for over three decades.
Following this, Bobby has decided to move away from advertising. He will, however, be a part of Havas India officially till September 2023 and will continue to consult on Havas’ clients and projects as and when necessary.
“There are some who will think there is some hanky-panky to my stepping away. I understand the appeal of it. It certainly makes for more interesting gossip sessions. The truth is, sometimes life leads you to a crossroad. Or, in my case, it is death. Over the last year, I lost way too many people I love, way too early. All of them had their ‘one day I will do this or that’. This made me realise that I had to find what I would love to do that ‘one day’ and do it right now. Yeah, it is hard to walk away from what I have loved for thirty-one years. But I have always chosen to do the hard thing. Like, take on the challenges of changing the course of the agencies I have helmed. Now it’s time to do that with my own life. What is certain though, is that writing will be a huge part of whatever I dive into next. I am nothing if not a storyteller, a craftsman who chisels prose with a pen,” said Bobby.
Looking back at his time at Havas India, Bobby said, “The concept of Havas Village is what excited me the most. Moreover, both Rana and I were entrusted with the freedom to build and run Havas India from ground up, like entrepreneurs. Something I had not experienced before. It takes two to tango, and with a friend like Rana, who really is more of family than a friend, it was easy. And today, I can proudly say that we have built a brand-led, digital-first ecosystem, the results of which are here for all to see. Havas India has undergone an unprecedented transformation and has seen exponential growth over the last 5 years. We have made our place in the big league, and we are here to stay. I am grateful to Yannick Bollore for his faith in us, to our teams across all the companies of Havas India for giving their all to the mission, and Rana, you know how I feel about you.”
Speaking on Bobby’s departure, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “Ours is truly a Yin and Yang partnership. Especially when you know your creative half for nearly three decades, it becomes a seamless, productive, and truly memorable journey. Bobby helped me rebuild Havas’ presence in India, and with his creative prowess and reputation, he completely overhauled the Creative vertical of the network. With his trademark humor and quirks, Bobby made Havas India more than just a place to work. Some goodbyes are bittersweet because while I will not see him around at work, he will continue to be an inextricable part of my life. I wish him all the very best for this new chapter of his life.”
Rana further elaborates the structure of Havas Creative & Health Network India with immediate effect following Bobby’s exit. Havas Worldwide will be in the hands of Anupama (Anu) Ramaswamy who joined Havas Worldwide India as Chief Creative Officer last year. Along with Tarun Jha, CEO and Anirban Mozumdar, CSO they will oversee all three Havas Worldwide India offices and client relationships.
“The other agencies in the Creative & Health network and their respective creative leads, namely - Havas Life Sorento (Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer), Havas CX India (Ashu Mhatre, Executive Creative Director), Havas People (Arindam Sengupta, Managing Director), Conran Design Mumbai (Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design), Shobiz (Subir Majumdar, Chief Creative Officer), Think Design (Arun Chauhan, Design Director) along with their CEOs – will continue to work closely across the Village (and Havas Media Network India) and report into me,” said Rana.
Hindware appoints Arunima Yadav as Head of Marketing - Bathware and Tiles Business
Prior to joining Hindware, Arunima has worked with companies like Havells India, Whirlpool and SpiceJet Airlines
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:58 PM | 2 min read
Hindware Limited has announced the appointment of Arunima Yadav as the new VP & Head of Marketing.
Arunima will be driving the company's marketing strategies and initiatives to reach broader audiences. Her focus will be on creating compelling campaigns that resonate with customers, bolstering Hindware brand identity, and maintaining the company's position as a frontrunner in the highly competitive bathware market.
With a career spanning over 20 years, Arunima brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in brand strategy, marketing and communication, and driving impactful marketing campaigns. Prior to joining Hindware, she held various leadership roles at companies such as Havells India Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, SpiceJet Airlines, and others, playing a pivotal role in driving brand visibility, growth, and expanding market reach.
Speaking on the appointment, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath and Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, "I am happy to welcome Arunima as the Head of Marketing for our Bathware and Tiles business. Her proven track record and deep understanding of consumer behaviour will be instrumental in enhancing our brand presence and customer engagement. I am confident that under her leadership, we will further strengthen our marketing efforts and deliver exceptional experience to our customers.”
Commenting on her new role, Arunima Yadav, Head of Marketing, Bathware and Tiles Business, Hindware Limited said, "I am excited to become a part of Hindware, a renowned brand that has dominated and revolutionised the bathware industry for decades. I look forward to working with the dynamic team and driving strategic brand and marketing initiatives that connect with our consumers. Hindware's legacy of innovation and commitment to quality resonates well with the consumers, and I look forward to contributing to its growth.”
Kalyan Jewellers elevates Sajeev Chemmany as CMO
Chemmany has been associated with the jewellery brand for over 4 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:26 PM | 1 min read
Sajeev Chemmany has been elevated as the Chief Marketing Officer at Kalyan Jewellers.
He was earlier Head-Marketing & Alliances.
Chemmany has been associated with the jewellery brand for over 4 years.
He was earlier associated with NDTV.
Chemmany is also the founding member of WayBeyondMedia. He has two decades of experience across business functions like marketing, branding, programming, pre-sales, concept sales, operations and strategy.
Havas Worldwide India strengthens strategy & planning with key hires
Mohini Varma has joined as Executive Vice President & Planning Head – North, and Jasravee Kaur Chandra has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Havas Worldwide India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 11:40 AM | 4 min read
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has further strengthened its strategy and account planning teams across its Mumbai and Gurgaon offices with two key appointments. Mohini Varma has joined as Executive Vice President & Planning Head – North, and Jasravee Kaur Chandra has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Havas Worldwide India. Both will report to Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Worldwide India and will be based out of Gurgaon and Mumbai, respectively.
Commenting on the appointments, Anirban Mozumdar, said, “It is a very exciting time for Havas Worldwide India as we make even bigger strides in our growth journey. I’m beyond thrilled to welcome such impressive strategic thinkers with proven track records as Mohini and Jasravee to our team. Mohini’s insights are the investment we need for our key clients to rise to the challenges of the new-age consumer and propel us in the right direction in our endeavour of providing integrated solutions. In Jasravee, we find the right blend of experience and thought leadership, which will be instrumental in nurturing and building on our strategic ability from a consumer, data, and integration perspective.”
A journalist-turned-advertising professional, Mohini Varma also dabbled in art curation before finding her footing firmly in the adland. Over her career, she has furthered strategy and brand communications at leading advertising agencies like Leo Burnett, JWT, Mindshare, DDB Mudra, and FCB India. She has worked on marquee brands across a wide range of industries and sectors such as Google, YouTube, Uber, Pernod Ricard, Domino’s, Mother Dairy, and GSK, among others. As the EVP & Planning Head – North at Havas Worldwide India, Mohini’s primary mandate will be to leverage her strategy skills and simultaneously win new businesses and further strengthen client relationships in the North and East markets.
Mohini Varma said, “In an incredibly VUCA world and at a time when brand trust is at an all-time low, Havas’ model of building brands that create actual and meaningful difference in everyday lives couldn’t be more relevant. Along with that, while all agencies promise integration, Havas’ village model is already an up-and-running seamlessly integrated system that offers clients, tech-first 360-degree solutions, all under one roof. I couldn’t be more excited to start my journey with Havas and make a meaningful difference to our brands and businesses.”
Jasravee Kaur Chandra is not new to the Havas family. She had an enriching stint with the health communications specialist agency Havas Life Sorento as a Brand Strategy Consultant and Senior VP of Strategic Planning. In her new role at Havas Worldwide India as the Senior Vice President, she will focus on expanding the breadth of creative portfolio in the West and South regions using a client-first approach, keeping talent and team building at the core. Jasravee’s skills as a strategic brand planner and communications expert include integrated brand campaigns, repositioning & building brand architecture, digital-first branding, insights & strategy. Having worked at advertising agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, and JWT, her portfolio includes a diverse range of brands across sectors like Coca-Cola, Dove, FedEx, Godrej, Lifebuoy, Boroplus, HBO, Lakme Salon, among others.
Jasravee said, “Having worked with Havas on the consumer health businesses for more than a year, I had witnessed first-hand the commitment and conviction of Havas India towards ensuring an integrated offering. Consumers demand seamlessness experiences across the consumer journey and channels and the village ecosystem is the perfect model to make this a reality. I have always been passionate about brands making a meaningful difference to consumers and Havas, with its proprietary framework, Meaningful Brands, is walking the talk. I’m very excited about entering the Havas global village and look forward to making a meaningful difference to all stakeholders”.
These latest appointments follow the recent additions of Srishti Jain Khandelwal as Assistant Vice President, and Anuraag Srivastava as Vice President - Strategic Planning, bolstering Havas Worldwide India’s strategy function which has played a pivotal role in creating meaningful and innovative business solutions for its clients.
Xiaomi ex-CMO Jaskaran Kapany joins Table Space
'We look forward to leveraging his expertise in amplifying the Table Space brand' said CEO Amit Banerji
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 11:04 AM | 2 min read
In a major industry move, Xiaomi’s ex-CMO Jaskaran Kapany has joined Managed Workspace service provider Table Space, which operates 6 million sqft + of custom-built offices for 250+ premium clients across India. Table Space has brought in Jaskaran at a time when the commercial real estate sector is undergoing a crucial transformation & this is a part of Table Space’s aggressive growth agenda.
“Table Space has witnessed strong growth over the last few years and today we are the largest & most well recognised managed workspace partner for large Enterprise clients in the country. Jaskaran brings with him 2 decades of robust experience in leading marketing efforts for dominant multi-billion $ companies. We look forward to leveraging his expertise in amplifying the Table Space brand & helping us scale up in a critical juncture of our growth,” says Amit Banerji, CEO, Table Space.
“In a very short period of time, Table Space has disrupted & revolutionized the managed workspaces & real estate sector in India. It has some of the biggest Fortune 500 clients on the back of some industry defining work. It is one of the few companies that is focused on a pure play enterprise model & uses ‘Technology’ as a core differentiator to enhance experiences for its clients. I really admire their vision & business model, on the back of which the company has delivered stellar growth in the last few years. This is the right time to scale up & strengthen its brand potential and bolster awareness in the sectors it operates in. I look forward to partnering the team to take Table Space into what promises to be an exciting future” says Jaskaran Singh Kapany.
In a career spanning 2 decades, Jaskaran has held leadership roles within marketing with leading companies such as Xiaomi, India’s largest Smartphone brand; Paytm, India’s largest mobile commerce company & ICICI Prudential- India’s No1 Pvt Life insurance player. He has a strong track record of creating category growth platforms & iconic brands focused on driving behaviour change.
Table Space had raised one the largest private equity rounds in the real estate space, of $325 Million by Hill House Capital, late last year.
Aamir Sohail to head digital at India Center of Excellence, Havas Media Network
Sohail joined the network in February 2022, as Director - Programmatic, Leading Havas Programmatic Hub in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Havas Media Network has appointed Aamir Sohail as Head of Digital at India Center of Excellence, according to his latest LinkedIn post.
Sohail joined the network in February 2022, as Director - Programmatic, Leading Havas Programmatic Hub in India and was accountable for its P&L.
His area of expertise includes digital media, consumer behaviour & research, programmatic media, omnichannel marketing. He specialises in planning, activation, data, strategy, troubleshooting and operations.
He was with dentsu X prior to that as its Business Group Head. Sohail has also worked for Essence and Accenture.
Archana Vohra leaves Meta India
Vohra headed Meta India’s SMB portfolio
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Archana Vohra, who headed Meta India’s SMB (Small and Medium-sized Business) portfolio, has moved on. The decision to leave, we learn, was Vohra's own.
She was the Director of Global Business Group, Mid Market and Small Business, at Meta India since January 2019.
Vohra confirmed the development with e4m. She indicated that she was set to join another company soon.
At Meta, her portfolio included account management, business development, agency sales and program management across Instagram, FB and Whatsapp. She had been responsible for driving the majority of the monetization across all business verticals spanning emerging and mature clients for Meta in India, says her LinkedIn profile.
With about 25 years of tech industry experience, Vohra had worked with Amazon and Times Internet in the past.
e4m had reported earlier that key executives like Avinash Pant, director of marketing; Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships; and Amrita Mukherjee, director have been laid off.
Jackey K joins Paytm as Vice President-Marketing
Jackey joins Paytm from Tata Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 5:24 PM | 1 min read
