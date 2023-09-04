Conran Design Group Mumbai partners with PEP Technologies for Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
The agency is the brand design specialist agency of Havas India
Conran Design Group Mumbai, the brand design specialist agency of Havas India, worked collaboratively with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, and celebrity, co-founder, and Chief Customer Officer, Kriti Sanon to launch everyday skincare label, Hyphen.
Speaking about the launch, Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Hyphen said, “Conran Design Group Mumbai shines with unique expertise and creative thinking. They blend design and strategy flawlessly, giving Hyphen's brand logo a distinct edge.”
Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai said, “At Conran Design Group, we’re constantly looking for challenges and opportunities to demonstrate our capability in designing simple and effective brand-led solutions to complex business problems, that make a meaningful difference to clients and their businesses. We leverage our proven global methodologies to craft insight-led, differentiated design solutions, and Hyphen is a perfect example of how we delivered a clutter-breaking and ownable brand grammar in the beauty industry."
“The creative process for Hyphen was a meaningful blend of Kriti’s vision, unique visual assets and a jargon-free information architecture,” said Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai. “We aimed at creating a brand where the user would find confidence in its efficacy and pride in its ownership! The results were a simple, yet ownable brand identity that subtly cues its philosophy and a measured yet vibrant packaging system that lends approachability as well as aspiration,” she added.
Team Pumpkin wins digital marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints
The agency will service the company from its Gurgaon branch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin, has won the social media, website maintenance and performance marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints. The announcement comes after a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate has been entrusted to the agency’s branch in Gurgaon.
Reflecting on the mandate, Varun Malik, Head of Marketing at Shalimar Paints Ltd. said, “Team Pumpkin’s industry insights expertise and strategic thinking stood out for us, and their vision and communication ideas are a perfect fit for us as a partner. The team came with a host of dynamic creative ideas that will help us strengthen relationships with our target audiences on social media. We are partnering at just the right moment when the brand is looking forward to build Shalimar 2.0 and this relationship will be pivotal to achieve the brand ambitions. We will also engage Team pumpkin for Phy-gital activations to engage our consumers on ground and connect them back with the digital side.”
Expressing her excitement, Swati Nathani (CBO & Co-Founder) commented, “Shalimar Paints’ legacy is one that invokes in us a great sense of admiration for what the company has done since its inception. We are truly honored to have them on board with us. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions. Our approach for Shalimar Paints will involve long-term result-driven strategic approaches to ensure longevity and sustenance in our advertising approach.”
Britannia presents a perfect 'Timepass' idea in new ad
The campaign was conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:53 PM | 3 min read
Britannia Timepass launches advertising campaign for its new product line. Developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the latest campaign for the 'Britannia Timepass' product line gives the perfect solution for how to enjoy the ‘Chatpatang’ flavours of the product and not do any ‘Utpatang Timepass’.
There is a growing market for organised snacks, which include packaged and branded snack products. The organised snack market in India is diverse, and new products and categories continue to emerge as consumer preferences evolve. Britannia Timepass perfectly aligns with evolving consumer expectations with a wide range of variants. Its distinctive, unique flavour sets it apart from competitors, and the campaign aims to create a sensorial experience around this unique flavour and format combination.
Rajneet Kohli, CEO & Executive Director, Britannia Industries said, “As a part of the Britannia’s vision to become a Responsible Global Total Foods Company, we remain committed to creating distinct and memorable snacking experiences for our consumers by providing them, the best quality & delightful products like the new range from Britannia Timepass. In this brand new ad campaign, our creative partner, Lowe Lintas has captured the essence of everyday peculiarities that can arise from idle moments.”
He added, “In a world of imperfections, we are glad to introduce the perfect snack for a perfect timepass', wherein, we are inviting consumers to enjoy the moment (however difficult) with a smile with our Timepass salted snacks range. In this engaging campaign, we invite consumers to embrace the fun in our daily lives and couple that with 'Chatpatang Timepass’. Our comprehensive Timepass range has something for all palates in the form of fun sticks and groovy chips, each flavour has a unique snappy bite that you just can’t resist.”
Taking cues from the quirks of everyday life, including misguided advice, moments of boredom, and random suggestions, this ad film playfully showcases the natural tendency of minds to come up with mischievous ideas. In the delightful multi-film campaign, the creative team has smartly used satire to convey the message of steering such wayward thoughts in a deliciously tempting direction—by indulging in Britannia's irresistible new range of 'Chatpatang' snacks.
Saurabh Dikshit, Executive Director at Lowe Lintas, said, “For a brand with a name like Timepass, any run-of-the-mill story just wouldn’t make the cut. That was our cue to do a fun campaign with a ‘Chatpatang’ twist. The core thought being that when one sits idle, and there’s nothing better to do, the mind can only think of random things. In those times, we said, choose ‘Chatpatang’ every time the mind wants to do something ‘Utpatang’.”
Ranveer Singh 'unlocks' phone for Whatsapp's privacy campaign
Singh educates viewers on the importance of private and secure messaging with simple privacy features like end-to-end encryption, chat lock, screenshot blocking for view once messages on WhatsApp
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
In a video campaign for Whatsapp's safety features, actor Ranveer Singh educates people on the importance of private and secure messaging with simple privacy features like end-to-end encryption, chat lock, screenshot blocking for view once messages on WhatsApp.
Talking about the collaboration with WhatsApp, Ranveer Singh, said, “With more and more private conversations happening online, our privacy needs are also evolving. From sharing my most private thoughts with my friends and family to discussing work, my WhatsApp has private information like film scripts, my financial details. The cool thing about WhatsApp is that with its layers of privacy I know my conversations are always secure and with features like chat lock, I can password protect my most private and important chats so that even though my phone changes hands, my chats don’t.”
Vyom Prashant, Director, Consumer Marketing at Meta, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Ranveer to bring alive the multiple ways in which WhatsApp protects our users' privacy, in an entertaining, informative, and relatable manner. We believe this partnership along with our campaign on privacy, demonstrates to our users that they always have a safe and private space on WhatsApp for their conversations."
narrative bags creative mandate for Classic Stripes
The account has been won post a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:29 PM | 1 min read
narrative, a branding and communication agency has won the creative mandate for Classic Stripes, a flagship company of Astarc Group, offering Surface Augmentation Solutions to Automotive, Consumer Durables & Appliances industries across the globe for over 30 years.
Won post a multi-agency pitch, narrative will manage the entire spectrum of brand development and creative services for Classic Stripes.
“As a part of our strategic expansion initiative, driven by our commitment to enhancing our brand and communication efforts, we have carefully selected narrative as our creative services partner. This collaboration marks a pivotal step forward, as we firmly believe that the expertise and insights brought by them, led by Rohit, will significantly amplify the realization of our vision and the successful execution of our future endeavors,” said Salil Musale, Executive Director, Astarc Group.
Speaking on the new win, Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, said, “Classic Stripes is going through a very interesting journey and we are thrilled to partner with them in this journey. With their esteemed global reputation, we're eager to replicate our track record of successful collaborations with brands poised for transformative growth.”
Palak Tiwari named the face of luxury skincare brand BiE
BiE is the brainchild of Queenie Singh and Dr Dinyar Workingboxwalla
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
BiE announced Palak Tiwari as the debut face of BiE, a luxury, clean skincare brand by former Miss India, supermodel and entrepreneur Queenie Singh in association with Skin Guru Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwalla.
“I resonate with this central idea BiE - Beauty in Everything! There is beauty in acceptance and appreciation in overcoming challenges. BiE and I, both strongly believe in the reconstructing power of consistency, commitment, and discipline, be it skincare, or life,” says Palak Tiwari.
Being a clean beauty brand, BiE prioritizes eliminating harmful non-toxic chemicals which resonates perfectly with the values of informed beauty enthusiasts. With a profound understanding of skincare ingredients and routines, they actively seek brands that share their commitment to conscious beauty! Queenie Singh says, “We are glad to have Palak onboard as the face of BiE. She’s empowered and disciplined just what BiE stands for. This association with Palak Tiwari will encourage people to Believe, Invest, And Evolve. It will be an incredible journey of evolution for this rising star and this rising brand.”
With Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwalla, BiE guarantees that your skin receives nothing less than the finest care. Their clean products are thoughtfully curated to offer ideal protection, replenishment, and nourishment, combating premature aging and maintaining a radiant, hydrated, and healthy complexion. Palak Tiwari says, “I am in safe hands! So many of my contemporaries swear by skin guru, Dr. Dinyar. When I met him, I witnessed his expertise and experienced his magic on my skin. My skin was good. Now it is great.”
Palak Tiwari adds, “I have received constant skincare guidance from my mum, which I see reflecting in Dr. Dinyar’s philosophies and BiE. My favorite products from BiE include the O2WOW! Oxygenating and Firming Face Mask, Superpower- Eternal Youth Cream, Plumped!- Plumping Serum, SunDaze Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, Fresh Forward- Deep Hydrating Cleanser and Eyefinity All-In-One Under Eye Gel among others. I am excited to be part of the BiE community and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”
Dr Dinyar says, “In my experience, I have seen the techniques of skincare change over time. Today, the skin is exposed to dirt, pollution and blue light that causes constant damage. Starting skincare young is the way ahead, and Palak is the most appropriate person to represent BiE. Her skin exudes a glow that comes with a tailored regime and routines.”
Scapia gets the world to talk in Hindi for debut ad campaign
The films, which span across South Korea, Spain, and France, showcase foreign locals being mesmerised by the features of the Scapia Federal Credit Card
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:47 AM | 3 min read
In a world where travel has redefined the modern lifestyle, new-age Indian travellers chase exploration and adventure. With a desire to see the world with convenience, they seek freedom without constraints and global acceptance. The travel fintech Scapia’s debut brand campaign, “Tap everywhere, travel anywhere,” encapsulates this spirit, empowering young travellers to transcend boundaries by way of their everyday expenses.
The films, which span across South Korea, Spain, and France, showcase foreign locals being mesmerised by the features of the Scapia Federal Credit Card. The twist that takes everyone by surprise is that, upon learning of the Indian traveller’s experience with the card, these foreign locals also start speaking Indian languages.
The films are built on the cultural barriers that travel breaks, which Scapia intends to enable by making travel more accessible. To embed this ethos in the films, Scapia has worked with the real-life Mariachi band for the Spanish film, and produced original music with a Korean-Pop artist for the Korean film. What adds to the authenticity is the feature of real-life Indian travel influencers.
These Indian travellers are set apart by their keenness for elevated travel experiences. They seamlessly navigate foreign cities, make choices of generous travellers, immerse themselves in local culture. These modern travellers exude confidence and passion.
Scapia, the travel fintech company is on a mission to make travel accessible through its suite of financial products. It turns a customer’s everyday expense into travel rewards with its unique co-branded card. The product provides more such travel-first benefits including a zero-forex markup, unlimited lounge access in India, at zero joining & annual fees. The co-branded card with Federal Bank operates on the Visa network and offers a generous 10% reward on every transaction, minting these into Scapia coins.
Anil Goteti, Founder and CEO of Scapia shared, “As a new-age fintech company which offers unparalleled rewards, our brand campaign spotlights the benefits of the Scapia Federal credit card for users who aspire to travel, and gain the most out of their travel experiences. With our first-ever campaign, we aim to solidify our proposition of how a few taps can convert every-day spends into rewards that can fund memorable travels for our users.”
The creative device of showing foreigners being in awe of what Scapia has to offer, and expressing this through Indian languages, has been brought alive by the director Ujjwal Kabra and producer Bhupender Agarwal (Fusion Films). This format and device opens up a world of characters, music and cultures for the brand, which in itself is the essence of travel.
Ayushmann Khurrana partners with noodle brand Wai Wai
Khurrana has been named the new brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:40 AM | 2 min read
CG Corp Global’s FMCG vertical CG Foods, the owner of the renowned noodle brand WAI WAI, proudly announces its partnership with Bollywood’s superstar Ayushmann Khurrana as its new brand ambassador. With a legacy of 25 years and a dedicated following among the youth, WAI WAI is set to further solidify its position by joining forces with Ayushmann Khurrana, whose genuine and versatile persona deeply resonates with the youth.
Under the theme and tagline “WAI WAI Wala Taste”, this collaboration aims to celebrate the distinctive flavor, taste, and seasoning that has endeared WAI WAI to its enthusiasts.
Commenting on the collaboration, Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be associated with a youth-facing brand like Wai Wai. What sets it apart is the vibrant and diverse range of products it offers. From an array of exotic noodles catering to every taste, region, and preference, the brand lives up to its name.”
Mr. Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Foods & CG Corp Global India, states, “Collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana was my top priority, and I am delighted that we have joined forces in such a short time. This partnership comes at a critical moment when my vision for the brand includes not only exponential growth in sales but also the establishment of deep connections with WAI WAI fans across the country. India is an important market for us , and I am dedicated to ensuring that WAI WAI attains a leadership position with its roots deeply entrenched in India.”
WAI WAI has strategically decided to foster a stronger connection with the emerging generation, encompassing young adults, teenagers, and working professionals. As the sole standalone brand producing pre-seasoned noodles, colloquially referred to as ‘Brown Noodles,’ WAI WAI is set to introduce an exciting transformation to the market.
The brand is gearing up to delight its dedicated aficionados of Korean spicy cuisine with a thrilling and exotic assortment of 2X Spicy noodles, presented through its sub-brand ‘Dynamite.’ With the recent signing of Ayushmann Khurrana, the brand is now poised to embark on a dynamic 360 campaign that holds the potential to resonate deeply with the contemporary youth.
The triumph of this campaign and partnership pivots on the significant stride taken in the right direction. This ambitious goal underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to growth and innovation, bolstered by its collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana, as it continues to carve its path as a leading player in the market.
