Havas Worldwide India appoints Kundan Joshee as Managing Partner & Head – West & South
Joshee joins the agency from Wunderman Thompson
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has appointed Kundan Joshee as Managing Partner & Head – West & South. He joins the agency from Wunderman Thompson, to further strengthen and support the agency’s tremendous growth momentum, which it has witnessed over the last 5 years.
Kundan will be based in Mumbai and will report to Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Worldwide India. He will work closely with Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer and Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer.
Speaking about the appointment, Tarun Jha said, “Havas Worldwide India has been witnessing an impressive growth trajectory and the agency has entirely restructured its leadership team to support this rapid expansion. Kundan is a seasoned industry professional, with a great track record of building businesses and managing large outfits. He will be a natural fit in our ambitious senior leadership team of Anupama, Anirban and Jaibeer Ahmad, Managing Partner – North and East. With Jaibeer helming the North and East India markets, Kundan’s addition will help us drive value, optimise revenue, and expand the ever-growing client portfolio of Havas Worldwide India as he takes the reigns of our business in the West and South regions. We all welcome him aboard and look forward to him making a meaningful difference to the brands that we lovingly nurture.”
Kundan will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s West and South India operations, which handles some marquee clients including Citroën, Britannia The Laughing Cow, JBL, Celio, Tata CLiQ Luxury, among others. His appointment comes at a time when the agency has undergone a complete transformation and has strengthened its creative product and strategy teams through a series of key appointments and marquee new business wins. Most recently, Havas Worldwide India was named the agency on record for clutter-breaking consumer products giant Mamaearth.
With nearly 25 years of experience in the advertising industry and stints at Wunderman Thompson, Ogilvy, FCB, Cheil Worldwide and Grey Group, Kundan’s expertise lies in brand-building while pushing the boundaries of creativity. A master in the art of handling large-scale brands with an extensive global and national footprint, Kundan brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. Some notable brands he has worked with include Vodafone, Pepsi, Samsung, Wipro, Whirlpool, Sony, Max and Lifestyle Fashion, and United Breweries, among others. By leveraging his profound industry knowledge and insights, he will build and maintain positive client relationships and drive new business, aligned to the overarching Havas ethos of building meaningful brands that have a lasting impact on consumers for the better.
Kundan Joshee said, “The collaborative spirit of Havas and its employees is one of the first things that drew me to the agency—it is infectious, it is exciting, and it is very unique. The ‘Village’ model of integration is conceptually something that our industry has been striving towards but to see it in action—and now be a part of it—is something that I look forward to.”
He added, “I am thrilled to be joining Havas Worldwide India at such an interesting juncture in the agency’s ascent. My hope is to leverage my learnings to add value to our clients' businesses and foster genuine and positive client relationships, on the back of the integration model and some truly impactful work.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vipul Prakash joins DFM Foods as CEO and MD
Prakash was previously with MakeMyTrip as its CEO
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 1:15 PM | 1 min read
Former MakeMyTrip CEO Vipul Prakash has joined DFM Foods as its CEO and Managing Director. According to Prakash's updated LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in August 2023.
He is an experienced marketing professional skilled in managing P&Ls and large brand portfolios across diverse categories and geographies.
Prior to MakeMyTrip where he worked for close to five years, Prakash was Senior Vice President at PepsiCo. The IIM Ahmedabad alumnus has held global roles at the company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Paper Boat’s Krisha Turakhia joins xto10x as Brand Marketing Consultant
She was Category Head at Paper Boat
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Krisha Turakhia, who recently moved out of Paper Boat, has joined xto10x as a brand marketing consultant.
At Paper Boat she was Category Head.
Turakhia was earlier Brand Manager at Himalaya Wellness Company and prior to that with Ipsos.
She has 11 years of expertise in driving brand strategy and delivering measurable results.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
AdCounty Media appoints Kapil Rastogi as National Sales Head India
He has 15-year sales expertise in the digital media space
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
AdCounty Media has appointed Kapil Rastogi as the company's National Sales Head, India.
He has 15-year sales expertise in the digital media space.
He has earlier worked with media companies like Times Internet Ltd., Dainik Bhaskar, Zee Digital, SCB, 9dot9 Media, Network 18, Culture Machine and Asianet News Media.
Announcing the organizational change, Delphin Varghese, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer said, "We are thrilled to have Kapil Rastogi on board and certain that his extensive experience and in-depth market understanding shall be instrumental in helping AdCounty grow the Indian market, ace brand positioning in a highly competitive market and scale the growth momentum. Currently, AdCounty Media is striving towards diversification and expanding into domains like programmatic, and in-house DSP alongside developing product streaming and gaming applications. Hiring of such dynamic individuals will upskill the team and help the firm realise its goal of expanding its digital footprints into 50+ countries by 2025."
Speaking of his appointment at AdCounty Media, Kapil Rastogi, said, "I am elated to join a team of game-changers in the digital sphere and look forward to putting my best foot forward in achieving bigger milestones in the company's next decadal journey. It feels great to be part of an organisation that stands at the forefront of digital marketing in 2023." Kapil went on to say that digital advertising revenue surpassed the 1 trillion mark in 2022and India bagged the first spot globally in terms of digital ad spend. Digital AdEx is anticipated to reach $21 billion by 2028. With digital reaching maturity in the marketing mix, marketers are resorting to a laser-like focus on ROI-driven strategies and keeping an eye on the best possible channels that can help boost revenue. AdCounty Media, with its adaptive and competitive media solutions, helps brands maximize their reach, boost user acquisition and minimise advertising waste.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tarundeep Singh Rana joins Zydus Healthcare as Chief Marketing Officer
Rana was earlier with Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare for 6 years as Head Marketing & eCommerce
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Former Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare senior executive Tarundeep Singh Rana has joined Zydus Healthcare Limited as the Chief Marketing Officer.
He was with Sun Consumer Healthcare for 6 years as Head Marketing and eCommerce.
Rana announced his move through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as CMO at Zydus Healthcare Limited!" Prior to Sun CHC, Tarundeep was with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories as Director – OTC for Emerging Markets.
He has over 23 years of experience in leading big global brands as well as establishing new brands in the consumer healthcare domain across India and emerging markets.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Debabrata Mukherjee to take over as MD & CEO of Bata Bangladesh
Mukherjee is moving on from his current role as the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Emami Agrotech; at Bata, he will report to Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, President, Bata APAC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:48 AM | 2 min read
Debabrata Mukherjee, an industry veteran with over 29 years of experience, is taking over as the CEO for the Bangladesh operations of the global footwear, apparel and fashion accessories manufacturer and retailer, Bata Corporation. Bangladesh is a key strategic market for Bata and is also a sourcing hub for other global operations of the company. He will be reporting to Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, President APAC region.
Mukherjee also known as Debu or Debu Da in the industry, is moving on from his current role as the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Emami Agrotech, where he was providing strategic portfolio leadership to the edible oils business and had full P&L responsibility for the Foods business.
Debu is an extremely well-known name in the Indian corporate ecosystem and has a wide range of professional experience in general management, marketing and sales operations, business strategy and innovation.
He started his career with Unilever India and after a four-year stint, joined Coca-Cola in 1998 as Franchise Manager for Mumbai. He held several roles of increasing responsibility in general management and marketing and commercial leadership in The Coca-Cola Company in India, South Korea and South West Asia.
He ended his stint at the Coca-Cola Company as the Vice President of the South West Asia operations to join the Hindustan Times group in April 2018. During his tenure as the Executive Director at Hindustan Times, he anchored the creation and implementation of strategies for revenue growth.
Debu joined the United Breweries group in 2019 and was responsible for creating strong consumer centricity and developing a broad-based, winning portfolio for the organisation. He managed a diverse set of local and global brands like Kingfisher, Ultra, Heineken and Amstel.
He has a First Class Bachelor of Science (Hons.) degree in Economics from Presidency College, Kolkata and also a First Class Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Kolkata. In 2014 he was awarded the ‘Beverage Marketer of the Year’ award by the International Advertising Association (IAA) in the FMCG Beverages category. He has served as an independent director on the board of Anand Bazaar Patrika group. He has been part of the Audit Bureau of Circulations Council of Directors since 2011 and has served twice as the Chairman of the Council. He has also served as a jury member for multiple industry leadership awards and has spoken in a diverse set of industry and commerce forums. He is a management committee member of the prestigious Mumbai Ad Club.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SPN appoints Anirban Banerjee as Senior Technical Lead (VP) - Director Engineering
Banerjee joins from Disney Star where he was Associate Director-Broadcast Technology
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Anirban Banerjee has moved on from his position as Associate Director-Broadcast Technology at Disney Star and joined Sony Pictures Networks.
Speaking to exchange4media, Banerjee confirmed that he was joining as Senior Technical Lead (VP) - Director Engineering at Sony Pictures Networks where he will be responsible for ensuring leadership and production support of live and recorded programming.
Banerjee has over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, including 10 years in Disney Star alone.
At Disney Star, he was responsible for Star Sports Feed Management Services (FMS).
Prior to that, he was with Network18 for eight years. From 2005 to 2010, he was the DGM-Engineering Operations with TV18 and for three years he was Assistant Vice President-Engineering Services where he was responsible for setting up the infra and technical set-up for IBN Lokmat at Mumbai and CNBC South at Bengaluru.
Banerjee has also worked with TV Today Network (now India Today Network).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft India, South Asia ops
Chandok was previously with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the head of India and South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 8:18 AM | 3 min read
Tech giant Microsoft has appointed Puneet Chandok as Corporate Vice President of India and South Asia, effective September 1.The company said that he will also undertake operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari, who stepped down as Microsoft India President.
Chandok was previously with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the head of India and South Asia.
"Supported by a strong leadership team, Puneet will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core," said Microsoft.
“We are delighted to announce that Puneet will be joining Microsoft India,” said Ahmed Mazhari, President Microsoft Asia. “Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia, and I extend my thanks to Anant Maheshwari for setting us on a growth path.”
“We are delighted to announce that Puneet will be joining Microsoft India,” said Ahmed Mazhari, President Microsoft Asia. “Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia, and I extend my thanks to Anant Maheshwari for setting us on a growth path.”
Commenting on his appointment, Puneet Chandok said, “I am inspired by Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before, and I am thrilled to be joining the One Microsoft team to make this mission a reality.”
“It has been a privilege to participate in Microsoft India’s remarkable growth over the last seven years,” said Anant Maheshwari. “I am filled with gratitude for an exceptionally talented team with a strong set of leaders driving this momentum. The Microsoft India team has created a strong foundation of trust and entrepreneurial business models.”
"Puneet’s appointment comes at a time of continued market expansion for Microsoft as a leader in cloud technology and digital innovation. With the largest partner ecosystem globally, including a 17,000 strong network in India generating high cloud revenue, and new investments in local infrastructure including the intent to establish a new data center in Hyderabad, Microsoft’s growth aligns with India’s emergence as a global innovation hub. Microsoft remains deeply committed to serving the market with transformative digital technology, to power India’s economic progress and its inclusive growth agenda," said the company in its official statement.
Chandok is an IIM Calcutta alumnus who had previously worked for organisations like McKinsey and IBM.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube