Havas Worldwide wins digital mandate of Burger King India

Burger King India has assigned its digital mandate to Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, the creative arm of Havas Group India. The scope of the mandate will include creating cornerstone digital campaigns, social media as well as online response management, among other things. Havas Worldwide India has been focusing on fortifying and updating its core expertise and offerings over the last two years.

In 2021, Havas Worldwide India witnessed a growth of over 30% across its Mumbai and Delhi offices, thanks to significant business wins that include Tata Cliq Luxury, Bel Cheese, P&G, Vivo, and Celio, to name a few. The agency has also been strengthening its teams to bring in the best talent. As the agency's growth momentum continues in 2022, it will continue to come up with clutter-breaking work to deliver on its promise of making a meaningful difference in the lives of brands, businesses, and consumers.

Speaking of this association, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King India said, “We are excited to have partnered with Havas Worldwide India, which comes with a track record of path-breaking digital campaigns for brands across markets and categories. We are confident that their expertise and market understanding will help us deliver innovative and groundbreaking digital campaigns; thereby further strengthening Burger King India to become the most lovable brand in the digital space. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Commenting on the partnership with Burger King, Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India said, “In today’s cluttered digital ecosystem, only brands that come up with engaging, differentiated content make people sit up and take notice and we at Havas Worldwide India have been doing exactly that over the past few years. Burger King is one of the most audacious brands in the world today, known for creating truly innovative campaigns that become the talk of the town and we’re confident we will be able to create more such path-breaking, meaningful work for them.”

