Havas Worldwide India appoints Debanjan Basak as Group Creative Director
Basak will report to Chief Creative Officer Anupama Ramaswamy
Havas Worldwide India has appointed Debanjan Basak as Group Creative Director.
Basak’s appointment follows the appointment of Anupama Ramaswamy as Chief Creative Officer last year followed by Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner – North. He will report to Anupama and will oversee the expansion of the agency's digital and social portfolio. Basak will be based in Gurgaon.
Speaking about the appointment, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said, “For the last four years, Rana and I have gone about shaping Havas Worldwide India into a brand-led, digital-first creative solutions company. This has helped us grow the agency multi-fold. The creative output, too, has gotten steadily better. Anupama is here on a mission to raise it several notches and I believe, with the addition of Debanjan, the creative leadership team will accelerate that. He is a man of many talents – he’s non-territorial, a great team player, and he can write. As you can imagine, I am kinda partial to that.”
Ramaswamy said, “With a superb body of work, Debanjan brings with him a wealth of experience across formats. He will play a key role in driving our agenda of creativity beyond silos. Debanjan is not only a good creative leader, but he is also an extraordinarily warm and generous person. That’s exactly what Havas Group believes the new bunch of leaders should be. Debanjan will be responsible for driving creative excellence for clients and it really is such a pleasure to have him as a part of the Havas Worldwide India team.”
On his appointment, Basak said, “Havas Group India's continued focus on producing both relevant and meaningful work, Havas Worldwide India’s impressive and expansive client roster, and the fact that it is led by creative stalwarts like Bobby Pawar and Anupama Ramaswamy were all things that really excited me about the network. I've always believed that a brand reflects not only the ever-changing market trends, but also the ever-changing human emotions, and that we as advertising professionals must weave stories that capture both. I am confident that Havas Worldwide India will provide me with the opportunity to create these engaging stories, particularly in the digital space, and I am very excited about the opportunities that await me in the future.”
With over 14 years of experience, Debanjan has worked across agencies including Ogilvy Mumbai, Dentsu India and Contract Advertising.
The Hindu Group ropes in Karthik Nagappan as Head of Brand
He was previously with The Times of India, Chennai and The New Indian Express, Chennai
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group (THG), publisher of The Hindu, Businessline, Sportstar and Frontline has announced the appointment of Karthik Nagappan as the Head of Brand. He will be spearheading the brand and consumer connect initiatives for the 144-year-old publishing house.
Karthik is a marketing specialist with more than 15 years of experience in Brand Strategy, Corporate Communications and Reader Connect initiatives. He was previously with The Times of India, Chennai and The New Indian Express, Chennai.
Speaking on the appointment, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of THG, said, “2023 is going to be an exciting year. The print industry will be transiting into a thrilling phase where we will drive a lot of synergy in our consumer-focused initiatives across platforms. Wishing Karthik, the best to create strategic communications that will define and drive the brand to our key stakeholders.”
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing, said, “We are truly elated to work with Karthik. He is a seasoned marketer who loves connecting brands with consumers to build an everlasting relationship. We have excited to have him on board.”
Commenting on the new role, Karthik Nagappan said, “Having spent all my career in print working for legacy brands, I feel incredibly proud to be working for The Hindu, especially in a time when the industry is going through an interesting transformation. I have great respect for the brand because I grew up reading it. I cherish this opportunity and can’t wait to build a strong relationship with a diverse readership.”
Barcode Entertainment appoints Ajay Kulkarni as its Business Head
Most recently, Kulkarni was the content and strategic partnerships at TikTok (ByteDance) for South Asia (Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka)
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:36 PM | 3 min read
Global technology-driven influencer marketing company, Barcode Entertainment has recently announced the appointment of Ajay Kulkarni as its Business Head. Ajay has joined the company with over 17+ years of cross-functional and diversified experience in Revenue, Brand Management and Communications, Marketing and Content Partnerships across the Media, Telecom and Consumer Tech sectors.
As the Business Head, Ajay intends to leverage his exceptional team-working and marketing capabilities to bring seamless processes to Barcode Entertainment and grow the business exponentially. And with his resourcefulness and innovative perspective as an asset, he further seeks to help build the company into one of the most prominent players in social commerce, influencer marketing and the content landscape.
Prior to this, Ajay has been part of various marquee companies. His most recent stint saw him oversee content and strategic partnerships at TikTok (ByteDance) for South Asia (Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka). Besides this, he has also held the position of Assistant Vice President - International Business at Time Network, where he was responsible for creating saliency and revenue for the network in international markets. Furthermore, Ajay has also worked with other notable organisations, such as Star India Pvt Ltd, Tata Teleservices, and Times Group (Bennet & Coleman), amongst others, in the areas of brand, marketing and revenue.
Talking about joining Barcode Entertainment, Ajay Kulkarni said, “I am delighted to be part of the immensely specialised and talented team at Barcode Entertainment. The rapid rise of influencers and the creator economy at large is a force to reckon with in today’s digital landscape. And with more and more people turning to content creation as a source of income alongside content consumption, Barcode is very well-positioned - at the intersection of influencer marketing, content and live commerce - to be the leading company supercharging the space. This, with unparalleled phygital experiences, and by making it easier for brands to grow their business through collaborations with the creator economy. And I am looking forward to working with the team on this exciting journey.”
Rahul Khanna, Co-founder of Barcode Entertainment, added, “We are immensely happy to have Ajay on board as the Business Head at Barcode. Having experienced growth at a lightning-fast pace, we are setting our sights on leveraging this growth momentum and scaling new heights to be the next big thing in the influencer, content and live commerce space. And Ajay’s expertise aligns perfectly with this vision. His journey, which is more than a decade long - will surely ignite a spark and help us as we continue to strengthen our team and grow our business.”
Ever since its inception in 2019, Barcode Entertainment has strengthened its foothold in India’s digital sphere as trailblazers harnessing the power of both physical and digital worlds. The company helps brands connect and collaborate with more than 20,000 macro and micro-influencers across the length and breadth of the country and beyond while also enabling them to connect with 200 plus potential customers via these collaborations/influencers. Furthermore, Barcode successfully brings together data-led performance, real human relationships, expert creative strategy, and authentic and engaging content alongside laser-sharp paid media targeting. And Ajay Kulkarni’s vast expertise over the years will allow him to contribute and drive meaningful value to its business.
Ajay has also recently authored a book on Globalization and International Advertising published by Sheth Publications.
Novotel names Amartya Chakraborty as Director of Sales and Marketing
Chakraborty was previously associated with Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:12 PM | 2 min read
Hemanshu Makatia joins Starcom as AVP (Buying & Investment)
Makatia was with GroupM previously as Senior Business Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 10:33 AM | 1 min read
Senior programmatic buying professional Hemanshu Makatia has announced on LinkedIn that he has joined Starcom as AVP (Buying and Investment).
Makatia was previously with GroupM as a Senior Business Director from February 2020 to January 2023.
The marketing professional has a background in programmatic buying, RTB, business operations, online account management, media planning and buying and publisher development.
He has also worked with ZEE5 as its lead for Adtech and Programmatic Partnership. In 2016, Makatia founded XQube Media, an independent ad-tech buying platform unifying publishers, advertisers, trading desk and media agencies.
Reed Hastings steps down as Netflix CEO
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and COO Greg Peters to handle the reins
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 10:10 AM | 1 min read
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has said he will step down as CEO and pass on the reins to co-CEO Ted Sarandos and COO Greg Peters, media networks have reported.
In a news report, Hastings was quoted as saying, "I believe it's the right time to compete my succession."
Netflix has just announced that there was a big jump in the number of subscribers at the end of last year on the back of the Harry-Meghan show and the film Glass Onion.
Sunil Nair named President of video ecomm tech company BeLive
Nair was till recently Managing Director APAC Region & CEO of Firework India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
BeLive Technology, a solutions provider of live and video commerce technology, has announced Sunil Nair’s appointment as President.
Nair has over 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at global video and technology companies, most recently as Managing Director APAC Region & CEO, Firework India. Before that, he served as Chief Operating Officer of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, a digital media and entertainment conglomerate in India.
“Sunil is the right addition for BeLive,” said Kenneth Tan, CEO and CoFounder BeLive.
“Sunil’s extensive video technology and media entertainment background and business development skills will help us strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus BeLive during their turnaround process and return to profitability and expand globally.”
“I am very excited to join the BeLive team,” said Nair. “BeLive’s suite of products and services is best suited to serve the requirements of the enormous market that has emerged globally for Livestream commerce. Kenneth and his team have done a fabulous job of building a viable business model by understanding the needs of the local markets and catering and customizing the product. I see BeLive emerging as a strong partner to enterprises and brands that want to use technology to retain and entertain their customers.”
Jaguar Land Rover India President & MD Rohit Suri to retire
Suri will be with the company till March 31, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 1:57 PM | 1 min read
Jaguar Land Rover has announced that Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, after spending over 14 years with the business is retiring from his position w.e.f. 31st March 2023.
Rohit joined the TATA Group with Tata Motors as Head of Premier Car Division and led the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India in 2009.
Commenting on his retirement, Rohit Suri said, “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India. I thank senior leadership at the Tata group and Jaguar Land Rover for reposing faith in me to lead such iconic automotive brands. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead.”
Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, "I want to thank Rohit for his leadership and outstanding contribution to the business over the last 14 years. He led from the front and played a key role in establishing Jaguar Land Rover in India with strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.”
An announcement on Suri’s successor is yet to be made.
