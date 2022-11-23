Monster is now foundit

Job search portal Monster.com has transformed to a “full-fledged talent platform”. Starting today, Monster will be known as ‘foundit’ with a new logo and vision, the company said.

Speaking at the new brand unveiling event, Sekhar Garisa, CEO foundit (previously Monster) said, “Technology is leading disruption across sectors and Talent Acquisition is no exception. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire. We have been privileged to witness the talent acquisition landscape evolve over the last three decades, giving us an unparalleled depth of insights into recruitment. The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring & changing expectations from careers. We are excited to unveil a new direction for Monster from simply facilitating job and candidate discovery to enabling significantly better talent management outcomes.”



Commenting on foundit.in’s role in realising its parent Quess Corp’s future-forward strategy, Ajit Isaac, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Quess Corp and foundit, added “Over the last 15 years, Quess has been known for its service led offerings that have won the confidence of its associates and customers alike. As an institution, steadfast on our commitment to formalise jobs in India, we have been focusing on building a product-led portfolio that can help democratise access to formal employment across White, Blue and Grey collar workers. We acquired Monster APAC & ME with a vision to transform white-collar talent acquisition. Over the last couple of years, organisations experienced everything from the Great Resignation and the Great Regret leading to mass hiring at an unprecedented pace. But now as the market settles, hiring is going to be a lot sharper, focused and skill based. Such precision can only be achieved through the combination of human ingenuity and technology and this is what we have to offer our recruiters and job seekers through foundit.in.”



In 2018, Quess Corp acquired Monster Worldwide’s APAC & ME businesses as a strategic investment to strengthen its HR services portfolio, and has been operating in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, UAE and Saudi Arabia. In 2021 Monster raised ₹ 137.5 crore in a funding round led by investors Akash Bhanshali of Volrado Venture Partners and Mohandas Pai of Meridian Investments to fuel its product led offerings and market expansion.



As part of its brand evolution, foundit is placing renewed focus on the users of the platform to bring forward the perfect career experience. By leveraging disruptive technology for precision hiring to superior UI, the company aims to offer recruitment solutions unrivalled by any other player in the market. One of the key features that job seekers can look forward to is personalised job discovery and enablement solutions. With foundit.in’s customised search results feature, candidates will receive results and recommendations that are curated to their educational background, employment experience & validated skills. Other features include community led mentorship marketplace, skills validation through assessments, mobile first UI, personalised recommendations, and self enhancement tools like upskilling courses.

