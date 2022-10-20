Plum refreshes brand identity

Plum, the employee health insurance and benefits organisation, has refreshed its brand identity. The startup is focused on helping companies take better care of their employees by offering group health insurance and holistic wellness benefits that are accessible, inclusive, and simple.

The brand refresh includes a new visual identity including logos and colours, and a more customer-friendly segregation of Plum’s offerings - Plum Insure, Plum Health and Plum Wellbeing; the latter is aimed at helping customers understand the holistic healthcare coverage that Plum provides in a more relatable way. Plum is also launching a new digital media collective - Humanise by Plum. The new editorial property will introduce thought-provoking conversations about the working world while keeping the human at the centre.

Abhishek Poddar, Co-founder & CEO, Plum said, "We are building a company that can stand the test of time and last 100 years. Our brand is one of our biggest moats and as we begin to scale up, our brand identity needs to reflect who we are today and who we aspire to be. We see this refreshed identity as a necessary step in our journey and a springboard to various initiatives and innovations that we plan to launch.”

“As we undertook this project, we wanted to make sure that our refreshed identity was based on three underlying principles: Staying true to ourselves, Infusing delight, and Undoing the status quo,” said Shreyas Achar, Sr. Marketing Director, Plum. He continued, “The industry we operate in is often associated with complexities and sameness. We have always looked to change that perception with our products, and were keen to have our visual and verbal identity do the same.”

Sasha Abraham, Head of Brand Marketing, Plum said “As we aligned on our brand values, it was important to translate them into action. We are focused on creating a culture of care for employees everywhere, and are cognizant that over time people are being seen increasingly as resources. We hope that Humanise by Plum will help shine a spotlight on the human behind the “resource” and bring topics like ‘workplace wellbeing’ and ‘mental health’ to the forefront.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)