Find the job that is perfect for you, says Monster as it rebrands as FoundIt

Monster India, in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson Bangalore, has launched a rebranding exercise and its new campaign. The campaign tells the story from the perspective of a new generation of job seekers. A generation that knows exactly what they are seeking and do not shy away from demanding what they want.

“In their earlier avatar, Monster has been connecting people with the right job opportunities for over two decades. Equipped with invaluable experience that provided rare insight into what people sought and what made them quit, Monster changed to FoundIt. As the new name suggests, FoundIt brings an optimistic energy to the entire job search process that is otherwise a stressful experience for both job seekers and recruiters,” the company said.

The campaign was strategically kickstarted on LinkedIn with a huge number of senior Monster India employees shaking things up by posting intriguing resignation posts on their profiles with #changeisgood. As this built buzz on the platform, three teaser films were shared on social media showing different professionals quitting their job in an unusual and fun style. The films ended with a common message thread, “Find the job that’s perfect for you” and gave a hint of the new branding towards the end of the films.

This was shortly followed up by the launch and reveal of the brand name. It was done again through multiple platforms, LinkedIn, SM handles as well as their website. The senior management broke the news of rebranding through their LinkedIn handles while the launch film showed a movement like scenario, with a culmination of many empowered professionals walking out of their jobs to find something better - FoundIt.

Talking about the campaign, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Priya Shivakumar, commented, “We've all been hearing of layoffs across many organisations and it has been making news across media, social conversations and forums. What better time then, to balance things a bit and launch Monster's new identity with an audacious campaign that creates intrigue around people quitting. What starts off as a surprise spree of resignations by the Senior Management, is amplified through PR and communication as they sign off from Monster to finally reveal the name of the new entity. "FoundIt" as the portal is called, starts the way it means to go on, as a platform that will empower the employee and employer both, by bridging the gap between skills and requirements. The job scenario needed a new way of doing things and FoundIt is not only the new name but a new approach to recruiting.”

The new branding retains, the brand colours while bringing a contemporary and vibrant twist to it.

