Neeraj Chopra’s feat: How brands struck gold
e4m handpicks some of the creative tweets and uploads by brands
In a first for India, Neeraj Chopra secured a gold at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest by throwing his javelin 88.17 meters away.
Brands cheered for his win by leveraging this moment of joy and pride for the country with witty and congratulatory posts on social media.
Let’s have a look at exchange4media’s handpicked selection of creative tweets and uploads by brands:
Neeraj Chopra and his fav snack ? pic.twitter.com/T5yLJ5RL7Z— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) August 28, 2023
24 karat magic in the air ?— Myntra (@myntra) August 28, 2023
Head to toe so player ?
Look out, @Neeraj_chopra1 in the house!#WorldAthleticsChampionships #NeerajChopra
Petition to create Neeraj Chopra’s version of ‘Ye Dooriyan’?#NeerajChopra— boAt (@RockWithboAt) August 28, 2023
#NeerajChopra wins ? the first ?for India at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships ?#WAConJioCinema pic.twitter.com/Xg02pb7xKt— JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 27, 2023
#NeerajChopra throwing Monday blues 88.17m away! ?— Uber India (@Uber_India) August 28, 2023
Congratulations on becoming the world champion at the #WorldAthleticsChampionship
View this post on Instagram
Sona kitna Sona hai! ?#NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChampionships #WorldAthleticsChampionships #Javelin #Gold #Goldenboy— Snapdeal (@snapdeal) August 27, 2023
Congratulations #NeerajChopra! Ab please mujhe bhi mere dream destination pe throw kardo! ? ?— ixigo (@ixigo) August 27, 2023
#ProudIndians #Javelin #WorldAthleticsChamps
View this post on Instagram
Aise tough plan ko execute karna koi golden boy #NeerajChopra se seekhe ???— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) August 28, 2023
Glorious moment for India as he becomes the first ?? athlete to clinch gold at #WorldAthleticsChampionships ??? @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/ZCwS4wxxYG
Pehele chaand(i) phir sona! ???#FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/cVJI1mOAom— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) August 28, 2023
IDFC First bags BCCI's title sponsorship rights for Rs 235 crore
The rights have been awarded for all international and domestic matches at Rs 4.2 crore per match
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 8:50 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship rights for all domestic and international matches to IDFC First, a banking company. Reports say that IDFC First will pay Rs 4.2 crore per match which totals up to Rs 235 crore for 56 matches for a three-year period.
The base price for the title sponsor rights was Rs 2.4 crore per match, totalling up to Rs 134.4 crore for three years.
The per-match fee will reportedly be higher than the Rs 3.8 crore that Mastercard and Paytm did during the previous period between September 2019 and March 2023.
IDFC First went against Sony Pictures Network, which bid Rs 2.4 crore per match, matching the base price set by BCCI.
In a statement, BCCI reportedly said that the sponsorships and activations around the title sponsor are aimed at boosting IDFC First's cricket connection in the country and abroad.
The three-year association will end in August 2026, covering 56 matches comprising 15 tests, 15 ODIs and 26 T20 internationals.
Disney Star signs 9 sponsors for Asia Cup
Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone and Thums Up come on board
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:35 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star has signed nine broadcast and digital streaming sponsors for the upcoming Asia Cup.
Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone and Thums Up have come on board for the upcoming tournament.
As reported earlier by exchange4media, Disney Star has sought Rs 26 crore for the co-presenting sponsorship on TV and Rs 30 crore for Disney+ Hotstar.
According to industry sources, the associate sponsorship on Star Sports has been priced at Rs 19.66 crore, whereas for the ‘powered by’ sponsorship on Disney+ Hotstar, the broadcaster is seeking Rs 18 crore.
As per the information available with exchange4media, Disney+ Hotstar has three sponsorship tiers-- co-presenting (Rs 30 crore), powered by (Rs 18 crore) and associate sponsorship (Rs 12 crore). The broadcaster is offering an estimated reach of 120-140 million for co-presenting sponsors, 90-100 million for powered by and 60-70 million for associate sponsorship.
A spot buy for 10 seconds has been priced at Rs 25 lakh for the India vs Pakistan matches, while for the non-India matches, the ad rate for 10 second is Rs 2.3 lakh. The India matches plus the final for ODIs has been priced at Rs 17 lakh per 10 seconds.
Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from 30 August, 2023, to September 17, 2023.
McDonald's serves 'The Kartik Aaryan meal' with a side of his iconic monologue
McDonald’s India- North and East has launched the actor's go-to meal comprising McAloo Tikki Burger, cheesy fries, Pizza McPuff with a regular beverage
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:10 PM | 2 min read
McDonald’s India- North and East, one of India’s most loved restaurant brands, has launched a quirky television commercial featuring its brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan revealing his favourite McDonald’s meal. The TVC takes the fans on a laughter-filled roller coaster with his signature monologue style in a unique McDonald’s way.
The Kartik Aaryan Meal includes his favourite, go-to menu items from McDonald’s - the McAloo Tikki Burger, Cheesy Fries, Pizza McPuff with a Regular Beverage, served as a 4-piece meal. To add to the fans’ delight, the 4-pieces meal will be served in a special Kartik Aaryan-themed, QR-code enabled packaging offering fans an opportunity to take a virtual selfie with their favorite celebrity.
Talking about the launch of the TVC, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “This campaign is all about knowing a little better the ones we like & love and celebrating the feel-good delicious moments and shared laughter at McDonald's. We're proud to unveil and bring Kartik’s favourite go-to McDonald’s meal to our customers and fans and provide a limited-time-opportunity for our customers to eat as their favourite celebrity and youth Icon. We are hopeful of this campaign reigniting our customer’s and fans' love for our food and creating another cultural moment for our brand’s association with youth and the younger generation.”
Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the TVC opens in a McDonald's restaurant, where Kartik Aaryan and his friend stand at the counter, greeted by a warm smile at the front counter. Before Kartik can respond, his friend asks about his order. Kartik looks at him a little annoyed and begins to vent about how his friends always ask the most obvious things in every imaginable scenario. Just when he mentions that his best friend doesn't even know his favourite meal, the server smoothly slides a tray in front of Kartik, revealing the "Kartik Aaryan Meal." The TVC ends with Kartik suggesting McDonald's to create a meal named after him so that his friend never forgets it.
“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to McDonald's order. This truth forms the basis of McDonald’s global platform called ‘Famous Orders’. The new Kartik Aaryan Meal aims to transform a visit to McDonald's into an opportunity for people to connect with their hero, creating a one-of-a-kind cultural experience for youth tastemakers,” said Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal.
Sonam Kapoor makes a case for enjoying one's own company in Zoya ad
The film accompanies the launch of Zoya’s new autograph collection ‘My Embrace’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:27 PM | 3 min read
Zoya, the diamond boutique from the House of Tata, presented a new brand film to launch its new autograph collection – My Embrace, that powerfully depicts the brand’s philosophy of finding innate joy in being your most authentic self. Featuring Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, the campaign evocatively brings to life, the Zoya woman’s bliss in embracing every aspect of her unique journey through life. The film accompanies the launch of Zoya’s new autograph collection ‘My Embrace’ - a signature identifier of the luxury atelier, that continues its tradition of redefining the way fine jewellery is experienced through meaningful pieces of wearable art.
“At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. Our new film journeys to the very soul of Zoya, a word which means ‘alive’. Through this campaign we hope to inspire women to powerfully embrace who they are,” says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya. “The narrative showcases our autograph collection ‘My Embrace’, a talismanic symbol of self-acceptance, created around the belief that you feel truly alive only when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin.”
Featuring 26 trademarked designs; sleek bangles, bracelets, pendants, high gloss rings and earring hoops the collection is simple in design yet significant in its craftsmanship making it the ultimate collector’s piece. MY EMBRACE is a Zoya Design Innovation trademarked as a distinguished shaped bangle featuring a singular pear-shaped diamond in a prominent setting. The emotional inspiration of a self-embrace is translated with rich sculptural dynamism into a continuous flow and a harmonious integration of components in a marvel of engineering.
The film features Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja blissfully breaking into dance while enjoying a favourite song to delighting in the creativity of her cooking to enjoying moments of reflection in nature or while reading a book, the message of celebrating being yourself is presented through a montage of mundane moments brought alive by her love for herself.
Says Ajay Ram, Creative Partner & Founding Team Member at Spring Marketing Capital, “The credit for this collection goes to the mastery of the Zoya jewellery design team. The element of the embrace has been crafted into a most elegant form factor. Our attempt was to recreate the design philosophy in an effortless narrative. Collaborating with Sonam Kapoor allowed us to explore her vibe amidst spaces she finds most joy in, setting the right tone for the collection to come alive.”
The campaign will be promoted on outdoor, social media, print, digital, OOH and television and theatres.
Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ translates the idea of celebrating yourself, just as you are, into a deeply symbolic product that is designed to make your everyday meaningful.
'Don't think, just eat,' is KFC's new proposition for Double Down Burger
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
In KFC India’s latest campaign for the limited edition Double Down Burger, Colonel Sanders has one clear message for chicken lovers - ‘Issey samjho mat, bas khao’. There are no questions to be asked about the Double Down Burger, and nothing else to be done except to indulge your cravings.
Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & Partner Countries, said, "Innovation, while being distinctive, is at the core of everything we do at KFC. When you talk to any chicken lover, they’ll tell you that more is more! The limited edition all chicken, no bun Double Down Burger is for this tribe. It is an offering where you just satisfy your cravings, no questions asked! Like the OG Colonel Sanders says in the new campaign, “isse samjho mat, bas khao”. We are already seeing great offtake for the Double Down Burger, as chicken lovers across the country indulge in this cult product.”
The TVC features a set of identical twins, staring at the Double Down Burger in front of them in amazement. There’s a volley of questions as they try and decode the all chicken, no bun burger in front of them. “Bro, cheez kya hai ye?” asks the first, to which his twin replies “Bro, ye kya hai cheez?”
One insists “upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken”, while the other is convinced that the Double Down Burger has “neeche chicken, upar bhi chicken”. They debate on whether “chicken hi bun hai” or “bun hi chicken hai”. To which, the iconic Colonel Sanders playfully tells them that “yehi toh fun hai”.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, North, Ogilvy India said, “The campaign idea came from the name itself. Double Down. And that's what we played with. The double irony of a set of twins, discovering the marvel of the Double Down Burger in a really fun, crazy, way. To quote a dialogue from the film "Upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken! Nahi re. Neeche chicken, upar bhi chicken!" Which one is it really?”.
The limited edition KFC Double Down Burger has two juicy chicken fillets with delicious sauces (spicy & creamy Dynamite Mayo and Sriracha), and crunchy veggies in between.
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan.
Bisleri partners with Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha'
The move is aimed at strengthening the brand’s connect in South India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:15 PM | 1 min read
Bisleri has partnered with the Dulquer Salman-starrer Malayalam movie King of Kotha.
The association features Dulquer Salmaan on Bisleri's limited-edition packs - 500 ML, 1 Litre, and 2 Litre. These limited-edition bottles will be available across Kerala and a select few cities in Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tirupur, Nagercoil, Tenkasi, and Theni.
Commenting on the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Through the limited-edition pack collaboration with King of Kotha, we aim to strengthen our local brand love in Kerala and select cities of Tamil Nadu by providing an exciting experience to both our consumers and trade partners. "
Also commenting on the collaboration, Wayfarer Films Private Ltd. & Zee Studios said, "Much like the south film industry, Bisleri has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. This collaboration allows us to connect with audiences in new and engaging ways with Dulquer Salmaan's collectible on the limited-edition bottles, thereby creating a memorable experience beyond the silver screen."
FMCG sector needs to incorporate tech in the supply chain: Geetika Mehta
The Managing Director of Hershey's India spoke in detail about retail automation at the e4m Tech Manch conference
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:56 PM | 2 min read
Retail automation is revolutionising the FMCG sector, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences. From cashier-less checkouts to personalised recommendations, it's reshaping how we shop and interact with fast-moving consumer goods. To shed more light on ‘retail automation - shaping up the new world of FMCH’, present in a conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, at the e4m Techmanch conference held recently in Mumbai was Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey's India.
Mehta opened the session by talking about the steps that she has taken as a leader to win the digital transformation race. According to Mehta, she does not look at it as a race that she has or the brand Hershey’s has to win individually but how as an industry we can all move together where the consumer is moving. She added “How do we harness the potential that digital brings along is a question that we at Hershey's often ask ourselves. We do several things - the first one is basic digital upskilling that is needed for everybody in order to understand this channel better, and the next thing is to earmark the same amount of resources - not in terms of money but also time as leaders.”
Talking about the challenges that the FMCG industry brings and how tech can help solve those, Mehta emphasises that there is always an element of freshness involved with the food FMCG sector and the use of technology in the supply chain can help keep that intact. Additionally, the consumers have migrated and brands have to be where consumers are, and because of that FMGG brands have to be top-of-mind and that is something that tech can solve.
She further shed light on how chocolates are an exponentially growing segment in the FMCG sector, in fact, today the biggest part of Hershey’s turnover comes from chocolates and it is the biggest part of the Hershey portfolio in India. While exponentially growing, they also pose a challenge to manufacturers in terms of melting in a tropical climate such as India’s, technology has helped solve that problem in terms of tracking the data of their mini fridges used in transport.
