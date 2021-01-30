Myntra to change logo after NGO calls it 'offensive to women': Report

The complaint was filed by Naaz Patel of the NGO Avesta Foundation in December 2020

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 30, 2021 12:18 PM
E-commerce brand Myntra will reportedly be changing its logo after a complaint lodged against it, claiming that the signage is "offensive and insulting to women."  The complaint was filed by Naaz Patel of the NGO Avesta Foundation in December 2020. Reports say that Patel, who threatened the company with action if the logo isn't replaced, had brought up the matter at various platforms before the complaint was formally lodged.

DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police, told a news portal that an email was sent to Myntra following the complaint. The company officials notified that the logo will be changed in a month's time

