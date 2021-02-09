Myntra partners with Lakshmi Manchu's Teach For Change to support less privileged children

Through this partnership, Myntra is supporting children from various government schools across Hyderabad to spread cheer and positivity in their lives

Myntra collaborates with Teach For Change, of which famous Tollywood Actor-Producer Lakshmi Manchu is the Trustee and Chairperson. Through this partnership Myntra is supporting the less privileged children from various government schools across Hyderabad to spread cheer and positivity in their lives.

As part of this initiative, clothes and footwear by Myntra were distributed among 1000 children by the actor The children are beneficiaries under the Teach For Change program, an initiative to improve literacy and life skills among children studying in government schools.

Commenting on this initiative, Lakshmi Manchu, Trustee and Chairman said “I am thrilled to collaborate with Myntra to bring smiles among these children and hope they enjoy the clothes that we have curated. I had a great time distributing these boxes to the children personally. I hope that schools reopen soon and children are back in the classroom.”

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO Myntra, said, "It is our honor to be able to serve the children associated with Teach For Change. We feel fortunate to get the opportunity to extend a small, yet meaningful support and bring cheer to these children. This effort is truly in line with our vision of ‘making the world a colorful and happier place’ and we are extremely proud about it.”

