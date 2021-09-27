Mullen Lintas wins creative mandate for Dr. Vaidya’s

Dr. Vaidya’s, a brand from the house of RPSG, has recently awarded its creative mandate to Mullen Lintas. Mullen Lintas won the business on the back of its creatives and its alignment to the strategic vision for the brand. The agency will be responsible for crafting the brand’s strategy and communication as it starts afresh post its acquisition by the RPSG Group last year. This win strengthens the agency’s relationship with RPSG Group, for whom it already does clutter-breaking work on Too Yumm - the packaged foods brand from the group.

Dr. Vaidya's is a new-age healthcare products company that brings 5,000 years of Ayurvedic science to the people of the 21st century. At its core, the brand offers India's ancient knowledge of Ayurveda in a format that is appealing to modern consumers. With a legacy of over 150 years, it manufactures and retails a wide range of Ayurvedic products including FDA-approved formulations for various ailments such as arthritis, diabetes, asthma, hypertension, cholesterol and liver disease.

Speaking on associating with Mullen Lintas, Rajeev Khandelwal, CEO FMCG, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said: “We were looking for an agency that could understand our brand’s intent and could partner with us in making our growth plan into a reality, and Mullen Lintas we believe is the right partner. We are impressed by the team’s strategic approach on Dr. Vaidya’s and are confident of their creative and digital capabilities as demonstrated over the years on Too Yumm!”

Mullen Lintas will be focusing on building equity for Dr. Vaidya’s and creating communication that helps achieve the growth aspirations.

Commenting on the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “We have been brand partners to the RPSG Group since 2017 and are delighted to take this association forward with Dr. Vaidya’s. The brand operates in a rapidly growing category and we are excited to partner with the client team to deliver effective strategies and creative solutions to deliver an unfair share of attention for Dr. Vaidya’s.”

The account will be handled from the agency's Mumbai office.

