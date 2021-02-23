Mullen Lintas wins creative mandate for AkzoNobel India

The agency will be responsible to deliver on the growth objectives and business opportunities in the Indian subcontinent region

AkzoNobel, a global paints and coatings company has recently appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative agency in India. Mullen Lintas' mandate is to deliver on the growth objectives and business opportunities in the Indian subcontinent region.

AkzoNobel has been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for over 200 years. Our world-class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. AkzoNobel India has appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative agency, which will be conceptualizing and executing an effective communication strategy for Dulux in India. Mullen Lintas, a part of MullenLowe Lintas Group has been known for its challenger approach and path-breaking work across several categories.

Delighted about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “We are delighted to have won the India mandate for AkzoNobel. The challenges for the brand are clearly cut out in this highly competitive category with many new entrants also in the fray. It’s a great opportunity for us at Mullen Lintas to deploy our ‘Challenger’ philosophy and deliver an unfair share of attention for the brands in the AkzoNobel portfolio."

Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said: “We were impressed with the category understanding and the creative acumen of Mullen Lintas to understand our consumer value proposition. We look forward to a strong & effective long-term partnership with them to further strengthen our portfolio in the Indian market.”

AkzoNobel had recently announced the appointment of MullenLowe Group as its creative partner for their Global Marketing Organization based in Amsterdam. MullenLowe Group's UK office will run the global hub with regional support from the different local country offices. While the network will be responsible for global brand strategy and communications, the country offices will craft the strategy and communication tailored meaningfully for the regional market and its audiences.

