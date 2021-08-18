Mobile-first approach key to creating clutter-breaking campaigns: Vasuta Agarwal, InMobi

We speak to Agarwal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, in part seven of our interview series with the big winners of IDMA 2021

The 12th edition of e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2021 was marked by some momentous wins. A slew of brands managed to shine through the storms with clutter-breaking work in a rather difficult year. Despite the odds, brands and agencies displayed resilience and stole the show.

Recognizing these champions, our ongoing series will feature chats with the big winners from IDMA 2021. Today, we speak to Vasuta Agarwal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, on the company’s spectacular victory at the event, staying on the top of the digital game and more.

What according to you made the work clutter-breaking as it managed to fetch the accolade contesting and cutting through reams of entries?

Firstly, I would like to congratulate our partners who have made this possible. I am also extremely proud of the entire InMobi team for these accolades at the India Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA).

As a global technology powerhouse, we have been able to bring the innovation DNA to the forefront in India with the winning campaigns of Wakefit and Kingfisher Stay at Home.

Creative excellence was the differentiating factor in the case of the Kingfisher Stay at Home campaign. The rich media-led social responsibility campaign came at a time when India was getting ready for facing the pandemic through a nationwide lockdown.

As the pandemic hit 85 percent of the globe, it was imperative for the government, brands, and consumers to play their part in preventing the spread of the disease through contact, especially across hotspots. However, awareness about the virus, its effects and associated safety measures were drastically low across the affected areas.

It was important that citizens received the right information but in a way that elevates their mood. At such a critical time, brands like Kingfisher have paved the way. By leveraging the creative excellence of InMobi, Kingfisher not only drove recall and engagement but also positive word of mouth as well.

On the other hand, with the Wakefit Free Hit campaign, InMobi, Wakefit, and Microsoft Advertising were able to pioneer the use of Search for Branding for the first time ever in India. It is commendable to see brands like Wakefit adopt a never-before-seen concept, implement and scale it to success.

This goes to show the agility of such brands and their ability to constantly innovate. This was an equally great experience for a highly motivated and talented team at InMobi as they continue to deliver results and create value for leading brands across the globe.

What according to you make award-winning, clutter-breaking digital campaigns? What's the right approach to reach out to consumers during these trying times?

As a majority of the target audience for brands are tending towards a mobile-first behaviour, adopting a mobile-first approach is critical to creating such clutter-breaking campaigns.

More importantly, the right combination of creative, mobile-based tech solutions such as location targeting or commerce ads, and programmatic channels can maximize impact.

In such uncertain and turbulent times, how has InMobi ensured that it stays ahead of the game when it comes to the digital marketing space?

InMobi’s key strength lies in its dynamic, agile, and adaptive company culture that is open to any innovation and change. Being in an industry where disruptions happen every 6-12 months, throughout the last decade and a half, our focus on innovation and continuously adapting has helped us stay ahead of the game during these turbulent times.

From a technology standpoint, our ability to apply Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the root of everything we do, build scaleable platforms and strive for excellence in our engineering execution has proven to be key differentiators in the digital marketing space.

What are the trends in the digital marketing space that you see gaining momentum as we go forward? As the competition in the digital space heats up for brands, what would be your advice to brands and agencies while approaching the digital space?

There are three big trends for marketers to keep in mind: programmatic, mobile videos and consumer intelligence.

Through its transparency, efficiency, and efficacy, programmatic is emerging as the future of digital and mobile advertising.

Mobile video will see a massive adoption with the peaking of app consumption especially in gaming, OTT, and short-form video apps. This will provide brands with the means to drive highly engaging video experiences at scale.

As brands strive to drive personalized experiences at scale, they are actively seeking to access real-time data signals from users - demographic, technographic, location and gyroscopic, and combine it with passive and stated data.

Mobile, if leveraged right, can offer real-time consumer intelligence along with out-of-the-box analytics that shapes brand interventions at every stage of the consumer journey.

Brands and agencies must make sure that their digital teams are abreast of all these trends. With this very insight, we have recently launched InMobi University, a free-to-use e-learning platform.

InMobi U is built with the vision of bridging the knowledge gap in the ecosystem and help our partners stand out.

