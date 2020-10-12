Mirum to provide marketing cloud services to Jaro Education

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 11:44 AM
mirum

Jaro Education has appointed Mirum India, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, to implement marketing automation solutions. 

Mirum India, a digital solutions agency from the WPP group, will be responsible for onboarding and implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution, for the client. Mirum will also focus on lead generation and lead nurturing for the client.

On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, “Mirum has a great experience in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions for EdTech companies. With 9 years of experience in marketing automation domain, we are confident of delivering the best suited solution for Jaro Education.”

Tags Mihir karkare Mirum Wpp Jaro Education
