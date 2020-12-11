Microsoft selects Mzaalo for ScaleUp Program to support tech startups

Microsoft's initiative will support startups to scale and grow successfully by leveraging its tech and cloud resources, enterprise sales team, and its global partner ecosystem

Mzaalo, a blockchain-based platform in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, has been selected by Microsoft to be part of Microsoft ScaleUp Program.

Under this initiative, Microsoft supports tech startups to scale and grow successfully by leveraging its tech and cloud resources, enterprise sales team, and its global partner ecosystem.

Since its official launch in October 2020, Mzaalo has been catering to audiences’ growing demand for online video streaming by offering consumers 50,000+ hours of premium content from over 25 content partners. The support from Microsoft will enable Mzaalo to strengthen its tech expertise, explore emerging technologies and tap into underserved and newer markets within India.

Commenting on the development, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, “Technology innovation is at the core of an immersive content experience, we at Mzaalo intend to constantly evolve by customizing and tailoring our technology with the support of Microsoft for Startups. The association with Microsoft enables us to enhance our gamified video-on-demand platform’s technology, expand reach and deliver seamless viewing experience to our community.”